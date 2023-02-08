CROWN POINT — Kankakee Valley senior Cole Solomey put together a winning streak of 40 matches this winter, almost all coming by pin.
But No. 41 proved to be his most difficult yet as he faced New Prairie freshmen phenom Jeffrey Huyvaert in the 138-pound finals match at the Crown Point Regional on Saturday.
Huyvaert, who began his high school career with 41 straight match wins, finished 3-0 on Saturday, including a 4-3 upset of the state’s No. 1 wrestler, to claim the regional title at 138.
Solomey was seeking his first regional after claiming a sectional title at Crown Point for the first time last week.
A state runner-up in his division in 2022, Solomey opened the tournament with a pin of Brady Hesch of Glenn (24-13) in 50 seconds and followed with a pin in 1:36 of Valparaiso’s Luke Reid (32-9) in the semifinals.
Cole’s cousin Caleb Solomey, also a senior, placed third at 145 pounds Saturday and will take a 39-2 record into Saturday’s semis-state at East Chicago Central.
Caleb pinned Giancarlo Laterò of Valpo (22-13) in 3:26 before falling by a 9-0 major decision to eventual regional champion Aidan Torres of Chesterton (42-0). Caleb would claim a consolation ribbon when his opponent had to bow out due to injury.
Sophomore Noah Sessions (34-7) also finished third for the Kougars, going 2-1 at 152 pounds. He opened with a pin of Brett Gangnagel of Chesterton (30-10) in 1:59, lost by pin to Hayden Whitenack of New Prairie (39-6) and won the consolation match by a 5-3 decision to Lowell’s Michael Mavros (25-13).
KVHS senior Crispin Lamka also qualified for regional, losing in the first round of his 182-pound match by pin to Aidan Ziegler of New Prairie (29-14). Lamka ends the season at 18-12.
More from this section
Prep Swimming
KVHS places 6th at Valpo Sectional
VALPARAISO — Kankakee Valley’s girls’ swim team had a number of personal bests in a sixth-place finish at the Valparaiso Sectional on Saturday, Feb. 4.
Chesterton won the team title with 519.5 points to beat the host Vikings (500). Portage was third, followed by LaPorte, Michigan City and KVHS. A total of 12 teams competed.
The Kougars’ best finish came in the 200-yard freestyle relay, where the team Rylee Swafford, Madison Glusak, Madison Rish and Danica Samuelson turned in a PR time for fifth place.
The 200 medley team of Brianna Castle, Swafford, Allison Rushmore and Rich was sixth overall.
Competing in consolation races were Madilyn Lee Whited and Samuelson in the 200 freestyle; Ania Adamczyk in the 200 IM; Rushmore and Swafford in the 50 freestyle; Samuelson and Castle in the 100 free; Rushmore and Rich in the 500 free; Castle and Maya Gonzalez in the 100 backstroke; and Swafford, Adamczyk and Addy Aren’t in the 100 breaststroke.
Eva Sersic was sixth in diving and Kambria DeKock also competed in the 1-meter event, placing 18th.