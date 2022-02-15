Nobody has wrestled more minutes against the nation’s top 138-pound wrestler than Kankakee Valley junior Cole Solomey.
The owner of 40 victories this season, Solomey has just three losses — all coming against Crown Point’s Jesse Mendez (37-0), who is the heavy favorite to claim a state title this weekend in Indianapolis.
A two-time state qualifier, Solomey (40-3) could get another shot at Mendez on Saturday if he can get past Edgewood junior Cash Turner (32-1) in the first round of the state meet.
Solomey will likely face a couple of other tough opponents before facing Mendez, who will look to defend a state title for the fourth straight year Saturday. Mendez will continue his wrestling career at Ohio State next fall, leaving Solomey and a host of others with hopes for state success in 2023.
Solomey is the lone state representative for the Kougars, who had three wrestlers qualify for the semistate meet. Both Caleb Solomey (at 132) and Noah Sessions (at 126) were defeated in the first two rounds at East Chicago Central.
Caleb Solomey lost his second-round match to Rensselaer Central junior Mason Stanley, who punched his ticket with a 6-2 win over the KVHS junior. Stanley (42-8) would finish with back-to-back losses to place fourth overall.
Sessions lost by pin in his first-round match to West Central’s Drake Fritz (38-1), who suffered his first loss at semistate when Beau Brabender of Mishawaka pinned the Trojans sophomore to end Fritz’s season.
Joining Stanley at the state meet is junior teammate Jordan Cree, who won his first two matches at semistate in easy fashion. He opened with a 12-5 decision of Valparaiso’s Chandler Antrim before pinning Jonathan Neese of LaVille to qualify for state.
That would set up a match with another wrestler considered the nation’s best 220-pounder in Christian Carroll of New Prairie (18-0). Carroll would put Cree on his back in the first 12 seconds of the match on his way to a four-pin day.
Cree would later lose by pin to Crown Point’s Paul Clark in the consolation match to finish 2-2 on the day.
Rensselaer’s other hopeful, senior Lakin Webb, would fall to Cole Solomey in the second round of the 138-pound match by a 4-2 decision. Webb, who had 42 wins since recovering from a back injury that short-circuited his football season, reached the state meet as a junior.
RCHS’s Kolton Ploughe at 113, Caleb Oliver at 120, Larz Hughes at 145, Andrew Ball at 170 and Azariah Warran at 285 all lost first-round matches at the semistate.
North Newton senior Mikkel Cunningham, who was hoping to reach his first state meet, fell short after falling to Johnny Cortez of Lake Central in the second round at 113 pounds. Cunningham finishes as one of the Spartans’ most successful wrestlers, going 46-2 in 2022.
Teammates Adrian Origel at 106, Aidan Barron at 120, Dylan Barron at 145, Ardyen Calinski at 220 and Matthew Barry at 285 all fell short of advancing. Barry won his first-round match, but lost by pin to Hunter Whitenack of New Prairie in the ticket round to cap his career at 41-6.
EAST CHICAGO CENTRAL
WRESTLING SEMISTATE
Local State Qualifiers
Mason Stanley, Rensselaer Central, at 132 pounds.
Cole Solomey, Kankakee Valley, at 138 pounds.
Jordan Cree, Rensselaer Central, at 220 pounds.
Local Results
126 lbs. — Mason Stanley, Rensselaer Central, junior (42-7) beat Logan Stuckman, Wawasee, junior (27-12) by 5-4 decision … beat Caleb Solomey, Kankakee Valley, junior (33-3) by 6-2 decision … lost by pin to Zar Walker, Mishawaka, sophomore (38-14) in 4:00 … lost in consolation match to Bryce Denton, Penn, sophomore (22-6) in 4:19.
Caleb Solomey, Kankakee Valley, junior (33-3) beat Gabriel Tienstra, Munster, senior (34-5) by 10-1 major decision … lost to Stanley in ticket round.
138 lbs. — Lakin Webb, Rensselaer Central, senior (42-6) won by pin against Jack Nelson, Highland, junior (20-23) in 2:52 … lost by 4-2 decision to Cole Solomey, Kankakee Valley, junior (40-3).
Solomey, Kankakee Valley, junior (40-3) beat Wesley Smith, Plymouth, sophomore (17-9) by pin in 37 seconds … beat Webb, Rensselaer Central, senior (42-6), beat Lucas Clement, Merrillville, junior (21-7) by pin in 1:39 … lost in finals to Jesse Mendez, Crown Point, senior (37-0) by 20-5 technical fall.
220 lbs. — Jordan Cree, Rensselaer Central, junior (43-7) won by 12-5 decision vs. Chandler Antrim, Valparaiso, senior (29-9) … won by pin vs. Jonathan Neese, LaVille, freshman (28-4) in 3:49 … lost by pin to Carroll, New Prairie (18-0) in 12 seconds … lost consolation match to Paul Clark, Crown Point, sophomore (29-8) by pin in 2:57.
State Pairings
132 lbs. — Mason Stanley, Rensselaer Central, junior (42-8) vs. Dylan Stroud, Manchester, senior (36-0).
138 lbs. — Cole Solomey, Kankakee Valley, junior (40-3) vs. Cash Turner, Edgewood, junior (32-1).
145 lbs. — Denny Wendling, Frontier, senior (35-5) vs. Toby Abbott, Cowan, senior (33-0).
220 lbs. — Jordan Cree, Rensselaer Central, junior (43-7) vs. Nate Critchfield, Evansville Mater Dei, senior (33-0).