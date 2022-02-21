INDIANAPOLIS — Kankakee Valley’s Cole Solomey worked his way through the brackets to arrive at the final in the 138-pound weight class of the Indiana State Finals held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis last Friday and Saturday.
Unfortunately, his final opponent was someone he was far too familiar with: Crown Point senior Jesse Mendez.
Solomey and Mendez have faced each other in the finals of the four post-season rounds of competition with Mendez coming out on top in each meeting. The pair have finished first and second each time.
Mendez pinned Solomey at the Crown Point Sectional, won by technical fall at the Crown Point Regional and did the same at the East Chicago Semistate.
Mendez would need two rounds before putting Solomey on his back at the state finals.
Solomey, a junior, is the first Kankakee Valley wrestler to make it to the state championship match. He has twice previously reached the state tournament but never made it to the final as have each of the Kougars before him.
To reach that final, Solomey first won a Friday night 6-0 decision over Edgewood junior Cash Turner and followed that up on Saturday with a 2-1 decision over Roncalli junior Bryce Lowery. In the semi-final, Solomey grabbed an 8-4 decision over Ashton Hayhurst of Castle.
Mendez, on the other hand, reached a pinnacle that few have accomplished. He becomes just the 10th wrestler in IHSAA history to become a four-time state champion.
Mendez, who started wrestling when he was seven, won at 126 pounds as a freshman, 132 as a sophomore and 138 as a junior and senior. Mendez has signed to wrestle at Ohio State at 141 pounds and has his sights set on a national title, or four.
The Crown Point Bulldogs also secured the team title with 178 points, well ahead or runner-up Brownsburg, which finished with 105.