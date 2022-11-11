Solomey honored

Provided

KVHS senior Cole Solomey is expected to challenge for a state title in his weight class this winter.

 Provided

WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s athletic department recognized senior wrestler Cole Solomey for his runner-up finish at the 2022 wrestling state meet.

Solomey, who is expected to challenge for a state title in his weight class this winter, was the first Kougar wrestler to finish runner-up at the state finals. He is also the first wrestler to earn a spot on the high school’s wall of fame, joining track star Jenna Jungels and tennis state runner-up Luke Sanderson.

Tags

Trending Food Videos