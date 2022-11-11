WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s athletic department recognized senior wrestler Cole Solomey for his runner-up finish at the 2022 wrestling state meet.
Solomey, who is expected to challenge for a state title in his weight class this winter, was the first Kougar wrestler to finish runner-up at the state finals. He is also the first wrestler to earn a spot on the high school’s wall of fame, joining track star Jenna Jungels and tennis state runner-up Luke Sanderson.
State champions on the wall include distance runners Celese Susnis and John Van Soest and high jumper Emily Nannenga, a KVHS senior who earned a spot on the wall earlier in the month.
Solomey is the son of Mike and Becky Solomey. His coaches include Eric Kidwell, Mike Nava and Luke Solomey.
“We are extremely blessed with the way Cole has represented our school and community throughout his wrestling career,” the KVHS athletic department said last week. “With one season left as a Kougar, we wish Cole the best of luck this wrestling season, but he has already reached some pretty lofty goals. We are proud of you!”