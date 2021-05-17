WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s boys’ track team had several of its members better their seed placings at last week’s Northwest Crossroads Conference meet at the KVHS track complex.
Senior Markus Ritchie moved up a couple of spots to claim second-place in both the 100- and 200-meter races.
“Markus has made himself a stronger, more resilient, injury-resistant athlete since his sophomore year,” said KVHS coach Tim Adams. “Being a two-sport athlete, and taking APC, have helped him realize the promise we saw in him during the beginning of his high school career. He has become the front-runner sprinter we lacked in the last few years.”
Ritchie was later joined by Bryce Brodner (third in pole vault, fifth in 200m dash, seventh in long jump) and Logan Myers and Jack Lamka for fourth in the 400-meter relay.
Junior distance runner Justin Hoffman also had a solid meet, helping the 4-by-800 relay team stay unbeaten to earn first-team all-NCC honors. He was joined on the team by Josiah Johnson, Ben Herz and Adam Collard.
Hoffman also placed second in the 1,600 meters and won the 3,200 run. Johnson was third in the 110 hurdles and captured the 300 hurdles.
Other top finishers included:
• Collard, who ran a career-best open 400 in 53.46 seconds to take second, three steps above his seed.
• Xavier De La Paz Marino, who finished fourth in pole vault;
• Ethan Ehrhardt, who placed fifth in the 1600 meters and eighth in the 800;
• Nathan Duttlinger, who finished sixth in discus;
• Herz, who had a personal-best time in the 300 hurdles to finish eighth.
• Cade Capps, who was eighth in shot-put.
The Kougars finished fourth in the team race.
On Friday, KV hosted four schools in its annual invitational and had six first-place finishes to win the team title.
Johnson won the 110 high hurdles and added PRs in the high jump and 400 meters; Brodner was the pole vault and long jump champ; Herz was the 300 hurdles winner; Hoffman won the 800 run; and the 400 meter relay team also won.
KV finishes the regular season at 25-7.