Kougar logo

MUNSTER — Northwest Crossroads Conference powerhouse Munster needed just five innings to take down league foe Kankakee Valley by a 16-0 final on Monday, April 10.

The Mustangs (5-5, 1-1 in the NCC) had 18 hits against KV pitchers Jocelyn Peal and Elyse Starr. Peal allowed nine earned runs with four strikeouts and Starr allowed two earned runs with one strikeout.

Tags