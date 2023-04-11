MUNSTER — Northwest Crossroads Conference powerhouse Munster needed just five innings to take down league foe Kankakee Valley by a 16-0 final on Monday, April 10.
The Mustangs (5-5, 1-1 in the NCC) had 18 hits against KV pitchers Jocelyn Peal and Elyse Starr. Peal allowed nine earned runs with four strikeouts and Starr allowed two earned runs with one strikeout.
Offensively, freshman Aubrey Hanger was 2 for 3 and Sara Erb also had two hits for KV, which falls to 2-3 and 1-2. Danielle Gidley, a freshman, had a double and Kayla Schantz, Kyli Page and Starr had singles.
• On Saturday, April 8, KVHS took a late lead only to see Hanover Central get a walk-off 10-9 win in Cedar Lake.
The Kougars trailed 8-4 before scoring four runs in the top of the seventh inning for a 9-8 lead.
However, Hanover loaded the bases with one out on just one hit before getting back-to-back singles to plate the tying and winning runs.
Kyli Page had a solo home run for KV, giving her team a 1-0 lead in the first inning. The Kougars scored four in the top of the fourth, including a two-run double by Elyse Starr.
Jocelyn Peal came on in relief to cool off Hanover’s bats to give her team a chance at taking the lead late.
Hanover (5-0) outhit the Kougars, 15-9, with Gabby Comia going 4 for 4 with three runs scored. She had a double and a triple and drove in a run.
Sienna Antkiewicz was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI, Claudia McMahon had two hits and two RBIs and Sydney Drousias added three hits, including a double, and two RBIs.
Prep Baseball
Highland hands
KV first loss
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley dropped its first game of the season Monday, April 10, losing 2-1 to Northwest Crossroads Conference foe Highland in 11 innings.
The Kougars (5-1, 0-1 in the NCC) took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning on an Evan Misch RBI double. But a costly error in the top of the seventh allowed Highland to eventually tie the score and force extra innings.
Highland (6-0, 1-0) would take the lead on a swinging bunt.
Alex Barr got the start for KVHS, allowing three hits and no earned runs over seven innings. He struck out seven and walked four.
Andrew Parker threw four innings of relief, allowing an earned run with three walks and a strikeout.
Spencer Childers and Caden Vandehere had doubles and Barr also had a hit for the Kougars. Misch reached base three times, including a double and two walks.
The Trojans outhit KV, 5-4, with Aleksander Havlin going 2 for 4.
Starting pitcher Sean Harder went 8 1/3 innings, allowing one run on four hits with eight strikeouts. He walked four.
Reliever Tyler Stewart got the win, holding KV hitless with five strikeouts and a walk.
KVHS will host Merrillville on Friday, April 14 at 5 p.m. before traveling to John Glenn Saturday for a 9 a.m. first pitch. The Kougars will host Andrean on Monday at 4:45 p.m.
KVHS takes 2 on trip down south
GREENCASTLE — Kankakee Valley picked up a pair of wins over central Indiana opponents on Saturday.
The Kougars’ first stop came in Greencastle (2-1) where they collected 14 hits in a 17-1 rout.
With the lead at 10-1 after four innings, KV scored seven in the fifth to end the game under the 10-run rule. KV’s big inning included RBI walks by Luke Bayci and Declan Murr, RBI singles by Donny Stan and Dylan Holmes, an RBI groundout by Alex Barr and an RBI double by Caden Vandehere.
Holmes got the start on the mound for the Kougars, allowing just one run on three hits with eight strikeouts. Spencer Childers threw one inning of relief.
The Kougars traveled to Northview (0-3) a few hours later to collect their second victory of the day by a 7-1 final.
KV did all of its damage in the third inning, scoring seven runs to take a 7-0 lead at the time. Stan and Tyler Smolek had RBI walks, Andrew Parker and Vanderhere added RBI singles and an error on a Colton Pribyl grounder led to another run.
Northview committed four errors in the contest and had just one hit against Vanderhere and Childers. Vanderhere allowed one run on one hit over four innings. He struck out seven and walked one.
Childers threw three hitless inning out of the bullpen.
Holmes added a single for KVHS, which collected seven stolen bases. Luke Richie had two thefts.
Prep Boys Golf
Kougars shoot a 188 for 2nd place
WINAMAC — Kankakee Valley’s boys’ golf team split a triangular meet at Winamac’s Moss Creek course on Monday, April 10.
The Kougars shot a 188 to beat Morgan Township. Winamac would win the three-way event.
Gabe Kistler had a 42 to lead the Kougars and Austin Van Loon carded a 47. Aaron Rhoades also shot a 47 and Logan Burke rounded out the scoring with a 52.
Jeremy Vanblaircom fired a 55.
JV Boys Volleyball
Boone Grove beats young Kougars, 2-0
VALPARAISO — The Kankakee Valley boys’ junior varsity volleyball team suffered a 2-0 loss to host Boone Grove on Monday, April 10.
The Wolves won by 25-12 and 25-11 scores.
Mason Martin had two aces in the first game for the Kougars and Jack Thomas added two kills. Thomas also had a kill in game two and Anthony Ruvalcaba added a kill.