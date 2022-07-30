COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — A handful of Saint Joseph’s College alumni members were on hand to witness former Puma Gil Hodges induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday in Cooperstown, New York.

A group of over a dozen former alumni members brought a Saint Joseph’s College banner and wore No. 14 t-shirts in honor of Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers great Hodges. Former Puma player Tom Gandolph (Class of 1999) presented Gil Hodges Jr. with a bat made by Gandolph’s factory in Bargersville, Indiana.

