Seniors Squeak Win in Powder Puff
By Tom Sparks
KVPN Correspondent
WHEATFIELD — The senior girls of Kankakee Valley emerged victorious over their junior-class counterparts in the annual Powder Puff game, held on Monday, Sept. 12.
This year’s seniors finally got a chance to shine after being beaten in each of the previous three years by a talented group of girls that graduated last spring.
Led by the dashing speed of Emily Nannenga and under the leadership of Laynie Capellari, the seniors finished out their faux football careers with an 8-0 triumph over the juniors. The seniors scored their first and only touchdown at the 4:12 mark of the first quarter when Nannenga broke free and ran it in.
A two-point conversion run by Capellari put them up 8-0.
The juniors quickly mounted their own offense, but Jilly Swart picked off an errant pass from junior Addison Boone to turn it over. Junior Emily Erb got it right back for her team after snaring a batted ball that bounced off of two other players. Unfortunately, dropped balls and flags that wouldn’t stay on kept the younger Kougars from scoring.
Throughout the second quarter, and in fact, throughout the second half as well, the game featured several big plays by both teams but neither was able to find the end zone.
The seniors were coached by Wendy Capellari, Mike Stowers and Gage Stowers, while the juniors were helmed by Brandon Bradley and Mary Carderas. Four high school athletic coaches volunteered their time to officiate. They were Tim Adams, Cody Scott, Ryan Armstrong and Justin Fuqua.
Powder Puff is basically flag football with limited contact allowed and all plays stopped upon the ball hitting the ground, whether dropped, fumbled or kicked.