WHEATFIELD — Everything was going as planned early on for Kankakee Valley coach Bill Shepherd and his Kougars Tuesday night at the Class 3A KV sectional.
The Kougars held favored Culver Academy to 5 of 16 shooting in the first quarter, limiting all-state candidate Cooper Farrall’s looks at the rim in trailing 10-8 after the first eight minutes.
But it all spiraled out of control in the second quarter. The Eagles used a 12-0 run after the Kougars took an 11-10 lead on a three-point play by senior Luke Andree and never looked back in picking up a 60-46 victory and eliminating KV from its own sectional.
The Eagles (16-7), who have a clear path to the title, will face Wheeler (2-20) in the second of two semifinal games at the Kougar Den on Friday night.
New Prairie (5-17), last year’s sectional champion, will face Knox (9-13) in Friday’s first semifinal, with the championship game set for 6 p.m. on Saturday night.
The Kougars bow out at 16-8, which is the most wins by a KV squad in 23 years. It’s the fourth-most wins in KV boys’ basketball history.
CMA’s second-quarter run was sparked by Farrall, who scored nine of his team’s 12 points over that stretch. He muscled in a shot at the rim midway through the quarter to give his team a 22-11 lead.
Farrall also had back-to-back baskets, a 3-pointer and two free throws earlier to spearhead the game-changing run. A rebound and outback by Farrall late in the quarter gave the Eagles their biggest lead at 26-13.
“What really hurt us were the mental lapses in the second quarter, especially on the defensive end,” Shepherd said. “They outscored us 18-10 in the second quarter, and that’s the game. We had a couple of mental lapses there.
“This is a big game. It’s like I told them, you don’t realize how important those little things are that we preach about in December and January in practice. But it’s easy to understand in March, especially when you’re not moving on. It’s easier to understand how those little things matter when you lose a game like this.”
Farrall, a 6-foot-5 junior from Valparaiso, hit 5 of 6 shots in the quarter and had 17 of CMA’s 28 first-half points.
“We had some communication issues in the second quarter that hurt us; some screening action they had that we didn’t cover,” Shepherd said of CMA’s spurt. “(Farrall) had 13 of his 26 in the second quarter. He had 13 of their 18 in the second quarter. You know he’s going to get some, but we felt if we could hold him to 15, which is very difficult, we’d win the game. Well, he got 11 more than 15 and we lost by 14 so that’s where it’s at.”
With the Eagles leading 31-20 early in the third quarter, the Kougars used a 7-0 run of their own to pull within four of the lead at 31-27. Sophomore guard Cam Webster had a pair of mid-range jumpers and Andree buried a 3-pointer at the 4:37 mark to keep the game close.
“We picked up our intensity in the full-court a little bit, which kind of got them out of their sets somewhat,” Shepherd said. “But that comes from us getting a better flow on the offensive end and making some shots. We haven’t made shot in like a month. That helps. We got it down to four, they got into a couple of sets, knocked down some shots and got it back up to eight and the pressure is back on you.”
CMA would push the lead back to double figures, with four players scoring baskets in a span of nearly three minutes. The Kougars would never get closer than seven points the rest of the way.
Besides Farrall, the Eagles got double-figure scoring from senior guard Amir Gates and junior forward Thomas Collins. The team’s top 3-point threat, Collins struggled to hit shots, going just 4 of 11 from the floor. Farrell added 10 rebounds and Jokubas Skurdenis had seven boards.
Andree broke out of a scoring slump by finishing with 21 points in his final game for the Kougars. He hit 3 of 5 3-point shots in the second half when he scored 15 points.
“The thing with Luke is, when the game is big, he’ll be there,” Shepherd said. “The Munster game, a really big game, is an example of that. He had 22 against them, but when the lights are the brightest, he’s there. Luke’s a great kid. He’s going to be successful in everything he does down the road.”
Webster had 10 points and senior Nick Mikash, who was opposed by Farrell, added nine points.
The Kougars were out-rebounded by CMA, 31-19.
Besides Mikash and Andree, Tuesday’s game featured the final appearance of seniors Jeb Boissy, Jamin Sills and Will Sampson.
“The seniors set a really good example; raised the bar the younger kids can go after.,” Shepherd said. “Our locker room was great. Very cohesive. And that’s their leadership. I hope the younger kids picked up on it and will carry it on. But the seniors, they are kids who don’t miss anything. Basketball workout at 4? I’m there. They set the example that way. They’ve been a pleasure to coach and I’m luck to have them.”