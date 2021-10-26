LOGANSPORT — Football can be a game of inches.
The two game-deciding plays in the Logansport-South Bend St. Joseph sectional game were just that.
Izak Mock was stopped at about the one-foot line just short of the goal line in what would have been a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter. Later in the quarter, on the Berries’ final possession of the game, it looked as if they had a screen pass set up for a big gain, but 6-foot-4 defensive end Julian Kamanda tipped the pass and came down with the game-sealing interception.
The Indians pulled off a 15-14 upset victory over defending sectional champion and No. 13-ranked Logansport in a Class 4A sectional game.
It was an even matchup between Logansport (5-3) and St. Joe (3-7), a tradition-rich parochial school located on Notre Dame Avenue in South Bend. It was the third straight year the teams met in sectional play, with the Indians winning by blowout two years ago and the Berries returning the favor last year.
The Indians started strong in this one. Sophomore quarterback Alex Ortiz scored from 15 yards out to cap an 87-yard scoring drive in the first quarter. The Indians went to a swinging gate alignment on the extra point try and Tommy Eck threw a 2-point pass to an uncovered Tyrick Kamau to make it an 8-0 game.
The Berries answered back when John Scott ran the ball around left end and 55 yards to paydirt. But the 2-point run was stopped and Logan trailed 8-6.
The Berries forced a punt and again went to work on offense. Jeremiah Miller’s 6-yard TD run capped a 78-yard drive. Miller’s 2-point run made it 14-8 and the Berries took the lead into halftime.
The Berries forced a punt to open the second half but were forced to punt the ball back to the Indians. Jack Tobolski scored from 24 yards on a run up the middle, and Jacob Deahl’s PAT gave St. Joe a 15-14 lead with 3:08 left in the third quarter.
The Berries put together a good drive, which included a an 11-yard run on a fake punt on a fourth-and-3 play near midfield on a run by Mock. Last year the fake punt was a weapon in sectional play for the Berries and it was again this year.
They continued their drive and faced fourth-and-goal from the 3. Mock kept the ball on an option run to the right and dove for the end zone. Mock lost control of the ball but the official said he was down about one foot short of the goal line, giving the ball back to the Indians with 6:15 remaining.
Logansport coach Mike Johnson was questioning himself after the game on whether or not he should have kicked a field goal, although a field goal is no sure thing in high school football.
The Indians drove the ball from the one-foot line out to the 40 but faced a fourth-and-3 and punted the ball. The Berries started their final possession at their own 30 with 2:17 remaining and no timeouts left.
Grayson Long drew a pass interference penalty on the first play to move the ball to the 45. The Berries had a screen pass set up down the right sideline to Miller, but Mock’s pass was tipped and intercepted by Kamanda, who returned the ball to the 10-yard line before he was tackled by Mock.
With 1:54 left and the Berries out of timeouts, the Indians ran the ball one play and then went into victory formation as the rest of the time ran out on the Berries’ season.
“A relief when Julian intercepted that pass,” St. Joe coach Bryon Whitten said. “He made an outstanding play on that screen. He’s a hooper, we were able to get him out this year. He’s had an outstanding season and it was nice to see him clinch the win.”
The screen could have been a big play for the Berries, who had plenty of time left on the clock at that point.
Scott rushed for 126 yards and a TD on 11 carries in his final game for the Berries. The Berries rushed for 273 yards as a team but it was not enough. “Our defensive coaches had an outstanding game plan,” Whitten said. “They’re tough with what they do with their flexbone stuff and they run hard downhill, low to the ground. We did literally just enough to win tonight.”
Tobolski had 99 yards on 15 carries and a score. Ortiz had 67 yards on 18 carries and a TD and was 6 of 13 passing for 79 yards.
Whitten said his team is playing its best football down the stretch, playing Culver Academies and Mishawaka Marian to close games before defeating Logansport.
“We knew since we played Penn that we were getting better and we were improving,” he said. “We weren’t necessarily seeing it with the results on the scoreboard but we knew we were getting better and it was just a matter of time before we got over that hump. We’re excited it’s tonight.”
The Berries will have a lot coming back from this year’s team that finished ranked 13th in Class 4A, but Johnson was shaking his head after the game.
“We could have gone the other way and kicked it, then we would have had to stop them. Yeah, I’m certainly second-guessing myself on that, no doubt,” he said. “But he was pretty close to getting the ball in there on the option. That could have gone either way there too.”