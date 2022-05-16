WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s track teams warmed up for post-season meets by sweeping their own invitational on Friday, May 13.
The girls’ team had 274 points, with Illiana Christian second with 129. Wheeler, North Newton and Oregon-Davis also competed.
The boys’ team had 299 points to cruise to victory over runner-up Illiana Christian (100). Wheeler, Bowman Academy, Gary 21st Century and North Newton also competed.
The Lady Bombers collected 13 first-place ribbons, with Laynie Capellari winning the 100-meter hurdles in 16.73 seconds (with Taylor Schoonveld second and Mia Hoffman-Buczek third), Ava McKim claiming the 100 dash title in 13.71 seconds (with Elise Kasper second and Carissa Seneczko third), Schoonveld in the 400 meters in 1:01.13 (with Brooke Swart second and Gabby McDaniel third), Hoffman-Buczek winning the 300 hurdles in 51.71 (with Capellari third), Swart capturing the 200 meters in 27.72 seconds (with Kasper second and Ella Carden third), Addie Johnson in the 1,600 run in 14:16.53 (with Juliana Barlog second), Emily Nannenga in the high jump at 5 feet, 4 inches (with Schoonveld second and Capellari third), Bella Cochran in the pole vault at 7-0, Kate Thomas in the long jump at 15-3 1/4 (with Seneczko third and Lysette Merket fourth) and Trinity McBain in the discus at 93-5 (with Alex Estes third).
The Kougars also used their depth to claim the 4-by-800 relay title (Allie Rushmore, Audri Wilson, Audrey Campbell and Emilee Wilson) in 11:14.29; the 4-by-400 relay (Swart, Kasper, Audri Wilson and Schoonveld) in 4:29.21; and the 4-by-100 relay (Seneczko, Carden, Thomas and McKim) in 52.68 seconds.
In the boys’ race, Jacob Sandlin won the 100-meter high hurdles in 16.54 seconds (with Brady Sampson second and Austin Parks third) and added the 300 meter title in 45.15 (with Sampson second), Adrian Uchman in the 100 dash in 11.38 and the 200 meters in 23.59 (with Adam Collard second), Justin Hoffman claimed the 1,600 run in 4:37.54 and the 3,200 in 210:25.03 (with Ethan Ehrhardt third), Sandlin in the high jump at 5-10 (with Sampson second and Parker Becker third), Xavier De La Paz Marino in the pole vault at 10-6 (with Brock Martin second and Nikolai De La Paz Marino third), Zack Frieden in the discus at 134-11 (with Nathan Duttlinger second) and Duttlinger in the shot-put in 40-1 (with Carson Hines second)
The 4-by-100 foursome of Caleb Deardorff, Collard, Jack Lamka and Uchman also won in 45.69 seconds.
Schoonveld won outstanding athlete in the girls’ meet, with Sandlin the top athlete in the boys’ meet.