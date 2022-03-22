PORTAGE — Kankakee Valley senior high jumper Taylor Schoonveld appears to be in mid-season form after winning the high jump title at the Northwest Indiana Championships Indoor Track & Field meet at Portage High School last week.
Schoonveld, who holds the school record in the event at 5 feet, 8 inches, leaped 5-6 at Portage to edge junior teammate Emily Nannenga, who cleared 5-5.
Schoonveld and Nannenga are currently ranked third and fourth in the state. An Indiana University recruit, Schoonveld finished third in the state last season and is expected to compete for a state title later this spring.
Nannenga also qualified for the state meet last spring after finishing second at the regional meet.
In other events, Mo Smith tied for seventh in the pole vault at 6-6 and junior Ella Carden was fifth in the long jump at 16-1 3/4.
Junior Kate Thomas finished eighth in the long jump at 15-7 1/4.
Schoonveld was sixth in the 60-meter hurdles in 10.28 seconds, with Laynie Capellari eighth at 10.28.
In the relay events, the 4-by-800 team of Audrey Campbell, Audri Wilson, Allie Rushmore and Emma Bell was sixth in 11:12.27; the 4-by-400 team of Brooke Swart, Elise Kasper, Mia Hoffman and Schoonveld was third in 4:26.42; and the 4-by-200 team of Carissa Seneczko, Swart, Schoonveld and Ava McKim was fifth in 1:53.55.
“These were phenomenal performances in a very competitive meet with 20-plus teams and hundreds of elite athletes,” KV coach Lane Lewallen said.