HOBART— Kankakee Valley junior Taylor Schoonveld earned Outstanding Performer recognition for claiming three first-place finishes and a second at Saturday’s Hobart Little 5 girls’ track invitational.
Schoonveld won both the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles, vaulted to a first-place finish in the high jump and added a second-place finish in the 200 meters behind teammate Ava McKim.
She had a time of 16.74 seconds in the 100 hurdles and 49.07 in the 300s. She won the high jump with a 5-foot, 4-inch effort, getting the height just ahead of teammate Emily Nannenga, who also vaulted 5-4, and sprinted to a 27.56 time in the 200 meters.
McKim won the 200 title in 26.97. McKim was also the 100 dash champion in 13.09, with teammate Ella Carden third in 13.49.
Brooke Swart was the 400-meter dash champion in 63.05 seconds for KV’s other first-place finish.
Thanks to their sprinters, the Kougars claimed the Little 5 title with 184 points. Valparaiso had 136 points for second, followed by South Bend St. Joseph (137.33), Hobart (62) and Boone Grove (51). Griffith and South Bend Washington also competed.
Also scoring in other running events for KVHS were the 4-by-800 relay team of Halle Frieden, Emilee Wilson, Audrey Campbell and Emma Bell (2nd in 10:38.20), Laynie Capellari in the 100 hurdles (3rd in 17.54), Emma Bell in the 1,600 meters (2nd in 5:42.55) and 800 meters (3rd in 2:37.59), the 4-by-100 team of Carden, Carissa Seneczko, McKim and Colby Sizemore (2nd in 53.35), Elise Kasper in the 400 meters (3rd in 65.43), the 4-by-400 team of Frieden, Kasper, Capellari and Swart (3rd in 4:26.13).
In the field events, Maddy Friend was second in the shot-put at 37 feet, 7 inches and Carden and McKim finished 2-3 in the long jump. Carden leaped 15-2 1/4 and McKim had a jump of 14-11 1/2.
Lady Kougars win NCC opener, beat Munster
MUNSTER — Kankakee Valley used its depth and the talents of junior Taylor Schoonveld to beat Northwest Crossroads Conference foe Munster in a dual meet Tuesday night, April 13.
Schoonveld captured three first-place finishes as the Kougars won by a 76-57 final. Schoonveld won both hurdle events, including the 100-meter hurdles in 17.06 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 49.27, and added the high jump title at 5 feet, 6.5 inches to close in on the school record.
KV’s 4-by-800 relay team of Halle Frieden, Emilee Wilson, Audrey Campbell and Emma Bell won in 10 minutes, 36 seconds and Bell claimed the 1,600-meter (5:34.11) and 3,200-meter (12:36.33) titles.
Frieden, a senior, was the 800 meters champ in 2:37.95 and Morgan Moslow was the pole vault winner at 8 feet.
Kylee Marshall also had a strong meet for the Mustangs, winning the 100 meters (12.76), the 200 (26.31) and leaping 17 feet, 5 inches to claim the long jump.
The Kougars remained unbeaten at 5-0, including 1-0 in the NCC.