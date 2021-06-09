INDIANAPOLIS — Kankakee Valley’s girls’ track athletes have enjoyed great success at state meets over the past decade or so.
Junior Taylor Schoonveld became the latest, medaling in two events at last week’s meet at Indianapolis Ben Davis.
Schoonveld battled for the high jump title, coming within an inch of Tacoma Humphrey’s winning jump of 5 feet, 9 inches.
Humphrey, a senior from Warren Central, reached the winning height ahead of Whiteland senior Isabella Jackson. Schoonveld cleared the bar at a school-record best 5-8 to put herself in position for the title.
Sophomore teammate Emily Nannenga was ninth overall at 5-5 to earn an all-state medal. The top nine in each event receive a medal.
Rensselaer Central junior Ariel Manns jumped 5-2 for 23rd place in a field of 27.
Schoonveld also took sixth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 45.58 seconds. She was seeded third in the event after winning the regional title at Portage last month.
Reese Sanders, a junior from Indianapolis Cathedral, won the 300 hurdles event with a time of 43.36 seconds.
Freshman distance runner Emma Bell also competed for KVHS on June 5, placing 27th in the 1,600 meters with a time of 5 minutes, 26.62 seconds.
The KV boys’ track team also had two athletes compete at the state level on June 4, with freshman hurdler Josiah Johnson and junior distance runner Justin Hoffman representing the Kougars.
Johnson, who moved with his family to Texas the day after his appearance at Ben Davis, finished 10th overall in the 300-meter hurdles in a time of 39.84 seconds. He is expected to challenge for a state title in the event in Texas next spring.
Hoffman, meanwhile, placed 15th in the 3,200 meters, finishing in a time of 9:36.00. Will Jefferson of Whiteland was the two-mile champion in 8:54.05.