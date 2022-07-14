The coaching carousel continues to spin wildly throughout the area.
Last month, the North Newton Athletic Department announced the hiring of Chris York as the new girls’ basketball coach, replacing former Spartan standout Jenny Spillers, who went 26-31 in three seasons.
York spent the past two seasons at Calumet, going 9-31. Prior to that, he coached at Hanover Central from 2002-06.
A middle school teacher at Hanover Central, York was officially welcomed as North Newton’s coach on June 13. Since then, he has held a handful of open gyms to get a sense of what talent the Spartans have returning.
“I really don’t know a lot about who’s who,” he said. “I know there are a lot of people on the fence on whether they were going to play or not because there is a new guy in. Coming in late, not being at the school … it’s all a factor. But I’m excited about it. The practices I have had with them, it’s such a breath of fresh air. They’re open to what we’re trying to do.”
York, who coaches middle school cross country at Hanover and serves as the boys’ varsity track coach, has been at the Cedar Lake school for 28 years. He will commute to Morocco when the basketball season begins in the fall.
“I’m moving around to coach basketball because I want to coach basketball,” he said. “It’s not ideal to travel the way I’ve done, but I want to coach. I want to coach kids who want to be coached.”
York applied for the Hanover Central girls’ job once former coach Louis Roldan announced his resignation after six seasons. But the school picked someone who York used to coach within the program.
He was successful in his second attempt at filling the North Newton job after applying for it in 2020. Spillers took the job that season and had three successful seasons before resigning this winter to spend more time with her kids who are playing high school sports.
York was asked if he would be interested in filling North Newton’s boy’ basketball position in 2020, but the Spartans turned to Sam Zachery, who was hired as the athletic director in the spring. Zachery, in turn, picked York over other applicants to fill the girls’ position.
Meanwhile, former North Newton boys’ basketball coach and athletic director Tim Feddeler resigned from the girls’ basketball position at Hobart this spring. He was at Hobart for five seasons, going 36-78.
Hebron, meanwhile, hired a familiar name to replace Megan Goodan, who resigned as the girls’ basketball coach after three seasons, finishing 13-46 in her first stint as head coach. Jerry Bechtold, who led the Hawks to a state title game in 2002, returns to the sidelines after serving five seasons from 2001-04.
His 2002 team finished 25-3 in winning sectional, regional and semistate titles. The Hawks finished 20-5 and won a regional in his first season at Hebron.
Bechtold’s last coaching gig came in 2016 when he lead Marquette Catholic (24-3) to a sectional title.
Attica reached into Benton County to nab its next girls’ basketball coach. Dan Dawson, a former boys’ basketball coach and athletic director at Benton Central in the early 2000s, was hired to take over the Red Ramblers.
Dawson last coached in 2015 at Delphi. Attica is coming off an 0-21 finish in 2021-22.
BOYS BASKETBALL SHUFFLE
Covenant Christian of DeMotte hired Ethan McCammack to take the reins of the boys’ basketball program this spring. He replaces Scott Walstra, who led the Knights to a 13-33 record in two seasons.
It is the first head coaching job for McCammack.
Former Kankakee Valley coach Nathan Van Dyne is leaving Frankfort after five seasons. The Hot Dogs finished 46-77 during his tenure.
His KV teams went 32-59 in his four seasons on the Kougar sideline.
Indiana Hall of Fame coach Dave McCollough will replace Van Dyne. McCollough has coached at North Judson, Noblesville and most recently at Shenandoah. His Noblesville teams won multiple sectional titles and his Shenandoah teams won four sectionals and a regional title in his seven seasons there.
Another Hall of Fame coach, Jerry Hoover, who coached boys’ basketball at Kankakee Valley in the 1980s and a graduate of Monticello High School, was hired as the Westville girls’ basketball coach last month. He replaces Grayce Roach.
Hoover, who coached girls’ basketball at Logansport and most recently was the boys’ basketball coach at Blackford where he coached his grandsons, led Logansport to a semistate appearance in 2014. He coached the state’s Miss Basketball winner Whitney Jennings while with the Berries.
Meanwhile, Hoover’s grandson, J.D. Hoover, was hired at Frontier last month to replace Bill Bland, who spent two seasons in Chalmers. Bland is a former men’s basketball coach at Saint Joseph’s College.
Hoover served as an assistant at Frontier the past two season. This will be his first head coaching job.