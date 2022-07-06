WHEATFIELD — The second annual Connection Center 5K Run took off Saturday, June 25 behind Kankakee Valley Middle School with 35 runners and five walkers taking part.
The event is a fund-raiser for the Connection Center in DeMotte with all profit going to support the outreach ministries of the center.
Ethan Ehrhardt easily outdistanced all competition, finishing nearly two minute ahead of his nearest competitor at 18:47.2. Ehrhardt, a competitive runner for Kankakee Valley High School, was thrilled with his showing in the first 5k he has run this year.
Coming in second was Luke Bristol at 20:12.5 and showing in third was Tim Gross at 20:59.9. Rounding out the top 10 were Xavier De La Paz Marino - 21:23.2; Nikolai De La Paz Marino - 21:24.6; Joel Andrade - 22:40.3; Brock Martin - 23:18.9; Brandon Ludlow - 23:35.2; Demetrius De La Paz Marino - 23:37.5; and, Audrey Campbell - 24:02.1, who was also the first female finisher.
The top walker was Tammy Hugar, who finished the course in 40:56.9.
Awards were presented to not only the top finishers overall but also the top finishers in age categories, male and female. The youngest winner was Hadessah Stanberry, who aced the 10-and-under category in 39:54.8 and the oldest was long-time KV teacher Char Groet in the 70-and-up division in 43:02.1.
A one-mile walk on the KVMS track followed the 5K run.
Full results are available at https://thtiming.com/images/2022_connection_overall.pdf.