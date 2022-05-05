If Andrean is to win another Class 2A football title next fall as predicted, it won’t have to go through Rensselaer Central to get it.
The Bombers have been upgraded to the Class 3A tournament thanks to increased enrollment and will face a collection of schools that extends south as well as north.
RCHS could face Hoosier Conference foes Twin Lakes or West Lafayette in a Class 3A sectional or it could be paired with Northwest Indiana teams from Boone Grove, Calumet, Hanover Central and River Forest in the first round.
West Lafayette will be the likely favorite for the sectional title, with the Bombers, Hanover Central and Boone Grove as established challengers.
Rensselaer was last pushed into a 3A tournament six years ago where it was eliminated two years in a row by Griffith. The Bombers faced Andrean in Class 2A sectional finals in each of the past three years, with the 59ers claiming victory in all three meetings.
The Niners won a state title in Class 2A last season and will be favored to repeat thanks to the return of several starters.
Kankakee Valley will remain in 4A in football, but the Kougars will face a number of familiar teams next fall. KV will again be paired with Culver Academy, but could face East Chicago Central, Gary West, Highland, Hobart, Lowell or New Prairie also.
The new sectional lineup comes weeks after KV announced Kirk Kennedy, who led Lowell to state finals appearances in the late 1990s and early 2000s, as its new coach.
Perhaps the biggest shift in the new sectional alignment is North Newton dropping from the 2A tournament to 1A. The Spartans will be lumped in a sectional field that includes county rival South Newton, Bowman Academy, Culver Community, North Judson, South Central and Triton.
In another Class A tournament, Tri-County and West Central have been placed in a sectional that features Carroll (Flora), Caston, Frontier, North White, Taylor and Tri-Central.
Basketball
Sectional Assignments
Both Rensselaer Central and Kankakee Valley will move up a class in girls’ and boys’ basketball next winter, with the Bombers to play in the Class 3A tournament for the first time in five years.
Both the girls’ and boys’ teams will play teams from the central portion of the state in their sectionals, including Benton Central, Frankfort, North Montgomery, Twin Lakes, West Lafayette and Western.
Benton Central, Twin Lakes, West Lafayette and Western are all Hoosier Conference counterparts for the Bombers, who have yet to face Frankfort or North Montgomery.
Benton Central and Twin Lakes have the best talent among the sectional field, with RCHS and West Lafayette possible challengers.
The same teams will battle for a sectional title in boys’ basketball. The Bombers are defending 2A champions, but will likely have to go through West Lafayette, Twin Lakes or Western to win a 3A title in 2023.
The Indians won 14 games in 2022, while Western finished 13-9.
KV has excelled in both the 3A and 4A tournaments over the past half-decade, last winning a 3A title in 2021. The Kougars won back-to-back 4A titles in 2018 and 2019 against a field similar to the one they will be paired with in 2023. Teams from Chesterton, Crown Point, Hobart, Lowell, Portage and Valparaiso will join KV in the new 4A tournament.
North Newton will remain in 2A where it will be placed in a tournament that includes Gary 21st Century, Andrean, Bowman Academy, Illiana Christian, Gary Lighthouse and Whiting.
In Class A, Covenant Christian will be joined by Hammond S & T, Kouts, LaCrosse, Morgan Township and Washington Township and Tri-County, South Newton, West Central, North White, Frontier and Caston will comprise another Class A tournament.