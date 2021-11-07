WEST LAFAYETTE — Sorry not sorry. The Boilermakers did it again.
For the second time this season, the Purdue football team knocked off a Top 3 team, as the Boilermakers upended No. 3 and previously unbeaten Michigan State, 40-29, on Saturday afternoon at Ross-Ade Stadium.
“It was just a great day for us,” Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm said. “The guys came ready to play. We knew what the challenge was ahead of us. It’s truly just a great win for our program.”
Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell completed 40 of 54 passes for 536 yards – the third-highest total in Purdue history – and three touchdowns. David Bell became the school-record holder for 100-yard receiving games with 15 as he totaled 11 catches for 217 yards.
“David Bell has been fantastic. He plays injured, he plays hurt, he plays tough,” Brohm said. “I don’t know what more he can prove. He just comes out every week and does it.”
The Boilermakers outgained the Spartans, 594-458, in total offense.
“We didn’t make enough plays and we didn’t execute well enough to win the game,” Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker said. “They outplayed us, they made more plays than we made. They played a heck of a ballgame. It hurts. They’re disappointed, obviously, but at the same time, we need to move on because the clock’s ticking.”
The defense gave Purdue an early jolt when Marvin Grant forced a fumble on Michigan State's opening drive and recovered by George Karlaftis.
O'Connell marched the Boilermakers down the field on a nine-play, 62-yard scoring drive, capped by a third-and-goal pass from O'Connell to David Bell in the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown.
The Spartans responded on their next drive as quarterback Payton Thorne hit Tre Mosley in the end zone for a 26-yard scoring strike to tie the game at 7 with 6:23 left in the first quarter.
Purdue regained the lead early in the second quarter, scoring its second TD on an 8-yard pass from O'Connell to Broc Thompson to make it 14-7 in favor of the Boilermakers.
With 4:50 remaining in the first half, Purdue extended its lead to 21-7 on Jackson Anthrop's 39-yard touchdown scamper off a trick play.
O'Connell handed the ball off to Anthrop, who flipped it to Milton Wright, who then lateraled back to O'Connell, who threw a short screen back to Anthrop. The redshirt senior then picked up key blocks from Greg Long, Tyler Witt and Bell before taking it 33-yards for the touchdown.
“To be quite honest with you, I stole it years ago from YouTube from a high school team,” Brohm said of the play. “You’ve got to keep those things in the bank and be creative.”
On the ensuing series, Michigan State put together an 11-play, 69-yard touchdown drive just before halftime. With the Spartans facing a fourth-and-2 from the Purdue 14-yard line, Kenneth Walker III raced to the right side and sprinted into the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown, cutting the deficit to 21-14 at the 1:04 mark.
Walker III, the nation’s leading rusher, had 17 carries for 103 yards in the first half for MSU. He finished with 146 yards on 23 carries.
Purdue turned the ball over on a fumble on its first series of the third quarter – which was forced by Jeff Pietrowski and recovered by Darius Snow – and the Spartans took advantage. On a third-and-2 play, Thorne kept the ball on a read option and scored on a 32-yard touchdown run, tying the game at 21.
The Boilermakers went back ahead, 28-21, at the 9:31 mark in the third quarter on a 1-yard TD run by King Doerue.
Bell was at it again on third-and-10 on Purdue's next series, catching a pass for 50 yards that set up a 29-yard Mitchell Fineran field goal to put the Boilermakers on top, 31-21.
Although the Spartans held Purdue to a field goal early in the fourth quarter after a first-and-goal situation, the Boilermakers still ran 7:14 off the clock and capped a 14-play, 60-yard drive with a 24-yard Fineran field goal that made it 34-21.
The Spartans drove the ball to the Purdue 9-yard line on their next possession, but a Thorne interception on fourth down kept the Spartans off the scoreboard.
Fineran connected on his third field goal of the game with 6:48 remaining to put Purdue ahead, 37-21.
Michigan State made it a one-score game by driving 83 yards on just eight plays, capped by a Thorne 17-yard TD pass to Mosley, and Maliq Carr caught the two-point conversion pass to cut the deficit to 37-29 with 5:03 left.
But, on Purdue's next play from scrimmage, O'Connell found Doerue for a 46-yard screen pass, which led to Fineran's fourth field goal of the game from 22 yards out that sealed the victory for the Boilermakers with just 41 seconds on the clock.
MSU’S Thorne was 20-of-30 passing for 276 yards and two touchdowns. His favorite target on the day was Jayden Reed, who caught four passes for 73 yards. Mosley had three catches for 44 yards, including a career-high two TD grabs.
The Boilermakers are now bowl eligible for first time since 2018 and the third time in the Brohm era.
TOP 5 SUCCESS
Purdue beat two AP Top-5 teams for the first time since 1960, when it beat No. 3 Ohio State and No. 1 Minnesota.
Including a 24-7 win at No. 2 Iowa on Oct. 16, Purdue now has 17 wins all-time against the AP Top 5, the most in the country. Purdue has seven wins against No. 1, six against No. 2, two against No. 3, two against No. 4 and seven against No. 5.
In the past 50 years, there have now been four instances of a team beating two top-5 teams in the same season while unranked for both games (2021 Purdue, 2007 Illinois, 1983 Penn State, 1978 Missouri).
AIRING IT OUT
O'Connell threw for 300 yards for the fifth time in his career. He recorded career highs in yards (536), completions (40), attempts (54) and touchdowns (3). His 536 yards is the fifth-best single-game passing performance in Big Ten history.
UP NEXT
The Boilermakers will hit the road for a showdown at Ohio State next Saturday. Kickoff will be announced later. Michigan State returns to action Saturday, Nov. 13 to face Maryland in Spartan Stadium.