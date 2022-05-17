DeMOTTE — Kankakee Valley senior Drew Andree shot his best 9-hole score of the season in his team’s loss in a quadrangular at Sandy Pines Golf Club on Friday, May 13.
Andree fired a 2-under-par 34 on his home course to claim medalist honors. He was followed by Gabe Kistler’s 44 and 48s by Aaron Rhoades and Caleb Swallow. Logan Burke was just off the scorecard with a 49.
It was the fifth match of the week for the Kougars, who lost by a stroke (173-174) to Covenant Christian. Chesterton shot a 183 and Knox had a 218.
On Thursday, the Kougars managed to beat both North Judson and Oregon-Davis at Judson’s Chesapeake Golf Course. The Bombers had a 181 to 196 for the Jays and 206 for O-D.
Swallow had a match-medalist round of 41, with Andree second with a 43. Kistler fired a 47 and Rhoades added to the scoring with a 50.
Burke, John Voris and Jackson Lindberg also competed for KVHS.
Andree led the Kougars with a 39 as the Kougars bounced Northwest Crossroads Conference rival Lowell by a 191-228 final on Tuesday, May 10 at Sandy Pines. It was senior night for KV and the Kougars had three of their six seniors play numbers 1-3. Andree had a medalist round, Swallow followed with a 42 and Rhoades shot a 51. Burke had the kick-out score of 59.
Lindberg was the top scorer on the reserve team with a 49.