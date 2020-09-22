Kougars dominate Wheeler, 3-0
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley improved to 10-3 with its 3-0 dominance of visiting Wheeler during senior night Monday at the Kougar Den.
Seniors Elisa Carli and Taylor Schultz were recognized by the KVHS athletic department prior to the contest.
The Kougars then struggled to subdue the Bearcats in game one, winning 26-24, before cruising by 25-12 and 25-13 scores in the next two games.
Alexis Broyles led the winners with 14 kills and added four digs, a service aces and two assisted blocks. Schultz had four kills, four digs and two block assists and Carli added 20 assists, 10 digs and three aces.
Abby Grandchamp had four kills, Faith Mauger had four block assists and four serve receptions, Ava McKim had 12 digs and 13 receptions and Marissa Howard and Lilly Toppen had 10 digs each.
Wheeler falls to 8-11 on the season.
Munster takes win over Lady Kougars
Kankakee Valley volleyball team struggled against the top team in its conference Thursday night. Munster defeated the Kougars, 3-0, at the Kougar Den Thursday.
The Mustangs (20-2, 5-0 in the Northwest Crossroads Conference) won by 25-11, 25-12 and 25-20 scores despite nine kills, a service ace and a solo block from KV junior Alexis Broyles.
Elisa Carti added 14 assists at setter with a service ace, Ava McKim had 11 digs and 15 serve receptions and Lilly Toppen added 11 digs, 15 serve receptions and an ace for the Kougars, now 11-4 and 2-2.
Kougars get 11th win at Griffith
GRIFFITH — Kankakee Valley had little trouble disposing of host Griffith Tuesday night, winning by a 3-0 final to improve to 11-3.
The Kougars won by 25-15, 25-14 and 25-19 scores, getting 18 kills from junior Alexis Broyles. She added four service aces and nine digs.
Elisa Carli had nine digs, 10 assists, eight service aces and a kill and Ava McKim had seven digs and 16 serve receptions.
Lilly Toppen had three aces, four assists and six receptions.
Kougars make quick work of Spartans
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley had little difficulty in dispatching visiting North Newton by a 3-0 final Monday night in prep volleyball.
The Kougars won by 25-17, 25-14 and 25-3 scores to improve to 12-4. North Newton falls to 8-8.
Elisa Carli had eight service aces, seven digs and 12 assists for the winners, with Alexis Broyles collecting 10 kills, seven digs and a solo block. Morgan Smith had 11 digs and two aces, Ava McKim added five digs and 11 serve receptions, Faith Mauger had two solo blocks and a kill and Abby Grandchamp had four kills.
Marissa Howard and Lilly Toppen had three digs each.
Prep Boys Soccer
Kougars hold off Merrillville
DeMOTTE — Kankakee Valley’s boys’ soccer team played its best game of the season Thursday night, earning a hard-fought, 2-1 victory in come-from-behind fashion against Merrillville.
The game was played at KV’s old field at the intermediate school.
The win was the third straight for the Kougars, now 6-3-3, and the first over a Duneland Athletic Conference team this season.
It was the second game in as many nights for the Kougars, who showed very little fatigue throughout. They attacked Merrillville’s defense, using great ball movement and combination plays in the attack while playing solid team defense, said coach Jovan Jeftich.
However, KV was unable to get a shot past Merrillville goalkeeper Jaiden Alvarez in the first half.
“The Pirate net-minder made some point-blank stops to keep the Kougars off the scoresheet in the first half,” Jeftich said in his recap of the game.
Merrillville (3-3) scored the game’s first goal early in the second half after a foul on top of the Kougar penalty box led to a direct free kick for the Pirates. Chris Martinez slipped the ball past goalkeeper Hayden Myers for a 1-0 lead.
But KV answered the bell minutes later, with Julian Colon’s corner kick finding the foot of defender Alex Lain, who scored his first goal of the season. Later, a well-executed wall pass inside the Pirate penalty box from Chris Varela Carerra to Colon found the back of the net for the game-winner.
Colon’s goal was his second in as many nights.
“He’s been playing some of his best soccer of the season,” Jeftich said.
Merrillville threatened to tie the game late, but KV held strong, getting eight saves from Myers in the victory.
Alvarez had nine saves for the Pirates.
KV returns to action Monday when it faces cross-town rival Covenant Christian at 6:30 p.m.
In the junior varsity game, KV edged the Pirates, 1-0.
Kougars get 2-1 win vs. Niners
MERRILLVILLE — Ben Herz’s goal late in the second half broke a 1-1 tie and sent Kankakee Valley to a 2-1 victory over Northwest Crossroads Conference rival Andrean Wednesday night.
The win was the fifth for the Kougars, who are 2-1 in conference play.
With the game tied, Joel Gomez played a ball to a streaking Herz on the left flank with nine minutes left in the game. Herz faked out two defenders and blasted a shot towards the upper right corner of the net for the eventual game-winner.
KV came out the aggressors in the first half. The Kougars also showed patience, which paid off before the halftime horn.
Chris Varela Carerra played a through ball past several Andrean defenders before settling in the path of teammate Julian Colon. Colon would calmly convert the break-away opportunity to give KV a 1-0 lead.
The Kougars did dodge a bullet when Andrean was awarded a penalty kick. But the Niners missed wide on their shot.
Senior goalkeeper Hayden Myers had a memorable night, finishing with nine saves.
“(He) played spectacular tonight and made some key saves in critical moments to keep Andrean off the score sheet,” said KV coach Jovan Jeftich.
Andrean (2-5-1, 0-3 in the NCC) got its lone score from Samuel Ruiz. Niners goalkeeper Stephen Grata had 10 saves.
In the junior varsity match, KV won by a 2-1 final against the Niners.
Prep Girls Soccer
Kougars win slugfest, 6-5
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s girls’ soccer game with visiting Andrean went to a shootout, with the Kougars outscoring the 59ers, 4-3, to pick up the Northwest Crossroads Conference victory on Tuesday night.
The score was tied at 2-2 at the end of regulation and neither team scored in two extra 10-minute periods. Conference rules call for a shootout after the second overtime.
Scoring in regulation for KVHS were Itzel Ruvalcaba and Mady Hamstra. Both came in the first half, but Andrean answered a scoreless first half with two goals of its own in the second half to force a tie.
“I can say the girls had a letdown in the second half, but they really never quit,” said KV coach Mica Serder. “In the closing minutes of the game, they really pushed up field hard to win in regulation and that momentum carried into the overtime.”
Freshman goalkeeper Riley Kain had 10 saves in the contest, including two crucial saves in the shootout to give KV the victory.
“I was nervous in the penalty kicks with a freshman goalkeeper,” Serder said, “but the young lady came through with two big saves to give us the win.”
Covenant wins on senior night
DeMOTTE — Covenant Christian exploded for eight goals to send its three seniors — Carly James, Sydnie Bakker and Amy Eades — off with a home win Wednesday night during senior night.
The Knights routed Morgan Township by an 8-0 final, with six different players scoring a goal in the game. Sophomore Skylar Bos had another hat trick for the Knights, giving her 25 goals on the season.
She ranks as one of the top scorers in the state.
All three seniors scored as well, with underclassmen Gabbi Zeilenga and Krisanna McDaniel adding goals.
Lady Knights win over North White
DeMOTTE — Sophomore Skylar Bos finished with yet another hat trick and Abby Dyke scored her first goal in a Covenant Christian jersey to highlight the Lady Knights’ 9-1 romp of North White Saturday.
The short-handed Knights (8-2-1), who lost a pair of players to injury in their last game, shared the ball to control the middle of the field all day to produce offensive attacks. Carly James scored for the third time in as many games since returning from an ACL injury.
Bos scored three more goals to push her total to 28 on the season. All three goals came in the first half.
Gabbi Zeilenga added two goals and Dyke’s first goal came on a penalty kick in the second half.
Amy Eades went alone to score a goal and Desirae Nannenga rounded out the scoring on a free kick from around 30 yards out that sailed into the upper corner of the goal.
“(We) continue to look for ways to improve throughout the season and the girls have been extremely coachable as they adapt to what they see in the games,” said Knights coach James Blom.
Lady Kougars split matches
Kankakee Valley’s girls’ soccer team split a pair of matches late last week, losing Thursday night to Chesterton by a 5-0 finish before dominating Washington Township on Saturday..
The Trojans (8-4-0) led 2-0 at halftime before scoring three more goals in the second half.
“The girls just had a bad outing,” said KVHS coach Mica Serdar. “They played very timid and the overtime game the day before (vs. Andrean) took its toll. As I said before, they are very young and need to learn how to pace themselves.”
The Kougars bounced back two days later, holding Washington Township scoreless in a 5-0 victory. That pushed KV’s record to 3-4 on the season.
Goals were scored by Keely DeKock, Audrey Campbell, Morgan Moslow, Audrianna Watson and Lilly Belstra.
Prep Boys Soccer
Kougars shut out rival Knights, 2-0
DeMOTTE — Kankakee Valley’s boys’ soccer team captured its fourth straight victory Monday, blanking cross-town rival Covenant Christian, 2-0, in another tight battle between the schools.
Fan support from both schools was strong, with the sidelines filled with many spectators to witness this annual affair.
The Kougars (7-3-3) had several attacking chances in a scoreless first half. The Knights’ strategy of keeping nine or 10 defenders behind the ball in KV”s attacking third made it difficult for the Kougars to find any scoring chances.
In the second half, KV played quicker in the attacking third of the field, using combination plays as it neared Covenant’s goal. KV finally struck first, with Chris Varela Carrera placing a long through ball to Joel Gomez on a quick counter attack. Gomez would beat a handful of defenders, finishing strong with his left foot to give the Kougars a 1-0 lead with 28 minutes left.
Gomez’s goal was his team-leading eighth of the season.
The Kougars continued to keep their foot on the pedal on the offensive side of the ball, which led to another goal with 10 minutes left. A Ben Herz corner kick would find the head of defender Alex Lain at the far post. The shot caromed off Lain’s head and deflected off teammate Colin Wheeler, who was credited with his second goal of the season.
It was the third shutout of the season for the Kougars, who got four saves from senior goalkeeper Hayden Myers. Goalkeeper Kaleb Aukema had 11 saves for the Knights, who are now 4-8-1.