MONTICELLO — Senior Zach Hillan and junior Harrison Odle each shot 88s during Rensselaer Central’s entry in the annual Twin Lakes Invitational at the Tippecanoe Country Club on Saturday, April 16.
The Bombers finished 10th among the 18 teams that competed, with four golfers combining for 372 strokes. Zach Geleott shot a 96 and Ky Risner finished with a 100.
Brayden Muschett had a sixth-player’s score of 107.
The host Indians won the team title with a 319 after four of their golfers shot 82 or lower. Jamieson Ousley led the charge with a 76.
Plymouth’s Bennett Christy was match medalist with an even-par 72 on the TCC course.
Faith Christian was second (329), followed by Noblesville (331) and West Lafayette (344).
Kankakee Valley finished one stroke in front of RCHS for ninth place. Drew Andree shot a 76 to finish among the leaders, while teammate Gabe Kistler fired a 92.
Caleb Swallow (95) and Logan Burke (107) rounded out the scoring for the Kougars, who shot a 370. Burke holed out from 187 yards out on No. 18 for his first ever eagle to give his team the necessary strokes to beat Rensselaer.
Teammate Aaron Rhoades had a kick-out score of 108. Seven golfers broke 80 on the day, including Christy and Andree, who finished third overall to tie Maverick Conaway of Tipton and TL’s Ousley.
Friday, April 15
Bombers edge Kougars at Curtis Creek GC
RENSSELAER — Prior to Saturday’s invite at Twin Lakes, Rensselaer Central managed to edge rival Kankakee Valley by six strokes at Curtis Creek on Friday, April 15.
The Bombers had three golfers shoot in the 40s to record a 196-190 victory.
Junior Harrison Odle led the Bombers (3-0 in 9-hole matches) with a 43 and junior Zach Geleott carded a 45. Senior Zach Hillen had a 47. Sophomores Wrigley Porter and Brayden Muschett shot 55s.
KV senior Drew Andree led all golfers with a match medalist round of 39 on the par-36 back nine. Caleb Swallow shot a 45, Gabe Kistler had a 53 and Logan Burke carded a 59 for KVHS coach Jeff McMillan.
Voris and Rhoades played 5-6 for the Kougars.
RCHS reserves who played for coach Eric Nowlin Friday were Carter Drone (57), Nolan Potts (60), Nevan Odle (61), Elijah Armold (64), Hayden Warne (67) and Darius Lapsley (67).
Prep Softball
Lady Kougars off
to a slow start
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s softball squad has dropped five games in a row, including three Northwest Crossroads Conference contests, in one of its slowest starts in years.
On Saturday, April 16, the Kougars dropped a pair of games during a round-robin tournament at Franklin Central. They opened with an 8-6 loss to Westfield before playing the home team, losing 9-5.
KV (1-5) used a three-run sixth inning to tie Franklin Central at 5-5. But the Flashes (3-8) rallied with a four-run sixth inning to seize control.
Elyse Starr suffered the loss, allowing nine runs on 10 hits over 5 1/3 innings with five strikeouts and five walks. Only four of the nine runs were earned.
Offensively for KVHS, Emily Erb was 3 for 4 with two doubles and two runs scored. Starr was 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs and Lana Schantz had an RBI triple. JoJo Short and Abbi Wilhelm had RBI doubles.
On April 15, the Kougars suffered a 6-5 loss to NCC foe Highland despite a home run from Short. Wilhelm and Schantz added two hits each. Carmen Rosado took the loss, allowing four runs on five hits with three strikeouts. She walked one.
The week began with a 12-5 loss to Munster on April 11. The Kougars jumped ahead 3-0 in the first inning until the Mustangs (5-3, 2-1) tied it in the fifth. A nine-run seventh turned the tide for Munster, which collected 14 hits, including home runs from Emily Lyza and Evi Allerding. Lyza and Kylie Madura had triples and Allerding added a double.
Erb had a solo home run in the first inning for the Kougars and Rosado had a homer and a single. Starr had two hits.
Prep Track & Field
KVHS wins team
championship at Hobart
HOBART — Kankakee Valley’s boys’ and girls’ track teams were able to combine forces to claim the team championship trophy at the annual Hobart Little 5 on Saturday, April 16.
The boys’ team captured 10 first-place finishes to finish with 187 points, edging the host Brickies (154) by 32 points. Boone Grove was third, followed by South Bend Washington, Griffith and East Chicago.
Senior distance runner Justin Hoffman had a strong outing, winning the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 10.33 seconds and adding the 1,600 run championship in 4:41.27 (with teammate Ethan Ehrhardt third). Hoffman also ran the anchor leg on the 4-by-800 relay team that won in 9:00. He was joined on the team by Ehrhardt, Adam Collard and Bobby LeLonde.
Hoffman was the third leg in the victorious 4-by-400 squad that featured Collard, Austin Parks and Adrian Uchman. The team won in 3:42.35.
Uchman also starred in the meet, winning the 100-meter dash in 11.52 seconds and adding the 200 dash title in 23.49. He also anchored the 4-by-100 relay squad that won in 46.40. It included Parks, Collard and Jack Lamka.
Collard was the 400 dash champ in 54.50 seconds (with Parks third) and Ehrhardt won the 3,200-meter title in 10:39.19. Zack Frieden was the discus champion with a throw of 142 feet, 10 1/2 inches.
Jacob Sundlin was second in the 300 hurdles in 46.56 (with Brady Sampson third) and added a third in the 110 high hurdles. He also placed second in the high jump at 5 feet, 10 inches.
Xavier De La Paz Marino won the pole vault at 11 feet, with teammate Brock Martin third, Ehrhardt was fourth in the long jump and Nathan Duttlinger was third in the shot-pout and discus.
The girls’ team, meanwhile, placed second overall after Valparaiso was lumped into the field this year. The Vikings won 14 of 16 events on their way to 212 points. KVHS had 164 for second, followed by Hobart, Boone Grove, South Bend Washington, Griffith and East Chicago.
The Kougars managed to pick up a pair of wins, with senior Taylor Schoonveld winning the 300 hurdles in 47.08 seconds (teammate Amelia Hoffman-Buczek was fourth) and junior Emily Nannenga claiming the high jump title at 5-7 (with Schoonveld second at 5-6).
Ava McKim was second in the 100-meter dash in 13.30 seconds and the 4-by-100 relay team of Carissa Seneczko, Brooke Swart, Kate Thomas and McKim was second in 52.99. The 4-by-800 team of Audrey Campbell, Audrianna Wilson, Allison Rushmore and Addison Johnson was second in 11:15.56, Thomas placed second in the long jump at 16-3 and Trinity McBain was second in the discus at 91-8 1/2.
Third-place finishers include Swart in the 400 meters, Emilee Wilson in the 800 run, Emma Bell in the 1,600 meters, Schoonveld in the 110 high hurdles, the 4-by-400 team of Rushmore, Elise Kasper, Audrianna Wilson and Swart and Thomas and Isabella Cochran in pole vault.
Valparaiso placed first and second in four events to maintain control of the meet.
Prep Baseball
Kougars reach title game at John Glenn
WALKERTON — Kankakee Valley played for a tournament title at John Glenn on Saturday, April 16, eventually falling to the host Falcons, 11-7.
The Kougars (3-5) led 5-0 in the third inning before Glenn scored five runs in the fourth to seize control. The Falcons (4-1) would add three runs in the fifth and a single run in the sixth to pad their lead.
Nick Mikash and Arturo DeJesus had RBI singles in KV’s three-run third inning. The Kougars also got hits from Jacob Ford, Cayden Dykhuizen, Nolan Gronkeiwicz and Donny Stam.
KV reached the final with a 7-5 win over Morgan Township in the day’s first game. The Cougars took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a solo home run by Evan Misch. But Morgan took a 3-2 lead into the fifth inning when the Kougars exploded for five runs to take the lead for good at 7-3.
The big inning was sparked by Caden Vanderhere’s two-run home run.
Also collecting hits in the game were Myles Turpin, Alex Barr and Mikash.
Max Shultz went the first four innings, allowing three runs on six hits. He struck out six and walked two.
Barr was the winning pitcher in relief, striking out three batters over two innings, and Luke Richie got the save, giving up two runs on two hits with a strikeout.