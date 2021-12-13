Lady Kougars bounce Brickies by 13
HOBART — Kankakee Valley built a 21-9 lead at halftime then turned to free throw shooting to dispose of Northwest Crossroads Conference foe Hobart on Saturday, Dec. 11.
The Kougars improve to 8-3 overall and 2-1 in NCC play. They were led in scoring by Lilly Toppen with 17 points, including a 12 of 14 performance from the foul line. She hit 11 of 12 foul shots in the fourth quarter.
Kate Thomas added 10 points and Taylor Schoonveld had 11 for KVHS. Asia Donald had a game-high 19 points for the Brickies, who fall to 4-6 and 0-2.
Thursday, December 9
North Newton bests Rebels, 52-22
MOROCCO — North Newton dominated the interior, getting a double-double from Heidi Schleman, in its 58-22 Midwest Conference win over rival South Newton Thursday, Dec. 9.
Schleman, a senior, had 16 points and 14 rebounds. She hit 8 of 13 shots from the floor and added six assists and five steals.
Sophomore Makenna Schleman had a game-high 18 points on 9 of 19 shooting with six rebounds and four steals for the winners — now 4-5 and 1-0 in the MWC — and senior Cayci Ehlinger added seven assists with five rebounds and two steals.
Senior Harley Schleman chipped in five boards and three steals and Grace Hollopeter had eight points.
The Rebels (0-8, 0-3) hit just 8 of 41 shots for 20 percent. They got five points each from Alexxys Standish, Addysen Standish and Kara Conrad.
Lea Conrad had seven rebounds and two steals and Alexxys Standish had four steals and two assists.
Tuesday, December 7
Bos scores 20 in Covenant’s win
DeMOTTE — Junior Skylar Bos had a game-high 20 points and freshman Sophie Bakker had another double-double in leading Covenant Christian to a 62-26 rout of Whiting on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Bos hit 10 of 19 shots and added eight assists, six steals and four rebounds for the Knights, now 6-3. Bakker added 14 points and 13 rebounds and junior Gabbi Zeilenga had 10 boards.
Whiting remains winless at 0-5.