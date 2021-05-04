WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley assistant baseball coach Jim Pint was recently announced as the recipient of the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association District 2 Coach of the Year.
Pint was presented the award prior to the game against North Newton on Friday, April 30.
Pint is a long-time assistant baseball coach for Kankakee Valley and has been the team’s hitting instructor under several different head coaches. He has volunteered for the past 22 years with the Kougar baseball program and is a familiar and friendly face to a multitude of players and fans.
The Kougars won a sectional in 1999 under his guidance. Kankakee Valley has had five IHSBCA North All-Star players during his tenure. Pint also coached the Demotte Little League Senior League All-Star team to the state finals in 1997 and 1998.
Pint has been married to his wife Linda for 41 years and they have two children, Melissa and James. He graduated from Calumet College of St. Joseph with a B.S. in business management.
The award is given annually to coaches in Indiana to recognize their time and efforts for high school baseball.