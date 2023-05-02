If I have said it once, I have said it a thousand times this year. Persistence and patience kills turkeys. But it is never fun to have to resort to being patient.

It is much more enjoyable when your pre-season scouting pays off and you score on a bird in the first hour of opening morning, but if you don’t, and if you don’t punch your tag in the first couple of days, sometimes it just takes some good old fashioned grit and determination to win.

Tags