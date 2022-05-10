WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley picked up its second win in the Northwest Crossroads Conference, holding off Hobart, 3-2, in a thriller on Monday, May 9.
Starter Andrew Parker threw a complete-game three-hitter, allowing no earned runs with three walks and three strikeouts.
The Kougars (7-12, 2-6 in the NCC) had seven hits, including a pinch-hit single in the sixth inning by Evan Misch that plated the eventual winning run. Caden Vanderhere was 2 for 2 and Cayden Dykhuizen finished with a pair of singles.
The loss dropped the Brickies to 12-7 overall and 3-6 in league play.
On Saturday, the Kougars were swept in a doubleheader by visiting Rensselaer Central, losing 9-3 and 12-9.
KV trailed just 3-2 heading into the top of the seventh inning when the Bombers (6-10) plated six runs to break the game open.
The Kougars used three pitchers, including Vanderhere, Alex Barr and Max Shultz.
They combined for 10 strikeouts, with Shultz getting six punch-outs.
In game two, KV sprinted to a 5-0 lead in the first inning, but couldn’t slow the Bombers’ offense, Trailing 12-5 at one point, the Kougars did pull within 12-9 of the lead, but couldn’t push across runners in scoring position in the sixth inning.
Dykhuizen led the lineup with a pair of hits, including a two-run double. He had three RBIs. Danny Stam, Luke Ritchie, Dylan Holmes, Colton Pribyl, Misch and Vanderhere had singles.
Holmes, Pribyl and Parker shared pitching duties, with Holmes getting four strikeouts.
Prep Golf
Monday, May 9
Andrean beats NCC foe KV by 10 strokes
MERRILLVILLE — Andrean had four golfers shoot under 45 in handing visiting Kankakee Valley a 179-189 loss in Northwest Crossroads Conference golf action.
Innsbrook Country Club served as match host.
Caleb Swallow had a 44 to lead the Kougars, who counted scores from Jordan Rhoades (47), Logan Burke (49) and Drew Andree (49).
Gabe Kistler had a 50 for the kickout score.
Saturday, May 7
Kougars
finish 7th at RC’s invitational
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s boys’ golf team managed one of its best 18-hole scores as a team Saturday, finishing sixth at its own Dr. E.R. Beaver Invitational at Curtis Creek Golf Course.
Ten strokes was all that separated the Bombers from first-place finisher Highland, which carded a 336. Twin Lakes was a stroke behind at 337, Boone Grove shot a 338, Munster also had a 338 (Boone took third on a fifth-player’s score) and Andrean was fifth at 342.
The Bombers, led by junior Zach Geleott’s round of 82, was sixth at 346. Geleott shot a 39 on the back nine to maintain the team lead.
Junior Harrison Odle shot a 40 on the front nine to finish with an impressive 83 and senior Zach Hillan parred the last five holes to finish with an 87 in his final RCHS invite. Fellow senior Ky Risner added a 92 to the final score.
The kickout score was provided by junior Wrigley Porter with his 109.
The Bombers also sent out a second team, with Brayden Mushett’s 99 leading the way. Carter Drone fired a 100, Hayden Warne added a 124 and Elijah Armold had a 128. Darius Lapsley carded a 135.
Participating as individuals were Nolan Potts (114) and Nevan Odle (135).
Meanwhile, Kankakee Valley placed seventh overall with a 369. Senior Drew Andree was among the leading scorers, finishing with a 79. Caleb Swallow followed with an 86, Gabe Kistler shot a 99 and Jordan Rhoades had a 105.
Logan Burke had the fifth-player’s score of 110.
The Kougars faced Munster at Sandy Pines on Wednesday during senior night and will travel to Chesapeake Run in North Judson on Thursday for a triangular meet.