After seeing several posts of friends beginning to find shed antlers recently, it started getting me pretty amped up to start going out and looking for them. So, I went out one day last weekend with pretty high hopes, but by the end of the day, I was reminded of a couple of things. First off, that finding sheds isn’t easy. We spent a good portion of the day searching for discarded bone but came up empty handed. Second, I found out that spending time with family and friends in the outdoors is never bad.
Since the majority of the bucks around here were still carrying their antlers last week, I knew that finding some could be a tall order. But even during those times when it seems that none of the bucks around have any bone left on their heads, finding them laying on the forest floor is just as tough. No matter how many bucks have shed them, finding one is a treat and not the norm.
Once a buck’s antlers hit the ground, squirrels and other rodents will begin eating them for the calcium content. Just how long they will begin to be devoured once they are on the ground can depend though. I assume that they generally get eaten pretty fast for the most part, however, on occasion; you will stumble across an antler that may have been there for several weeks, or even months. Occasionally you will even find an antler that is a year old. It all just depends. Even then, rodents don’t always eat the entire antler. It is not uncommon to find some that have been partially eaten.
Bucks can begin dropping their antlers as early as the start of January and as late as the end of March. The majority of bucks will do so in the period from mid-February to mid-March, however. During extremely harsh winters buck can tend to shed their racks a bit early than during mild ones. This is because during tough winters, deer spend more energy trying to survive and forage for food. Their bodies burn up more of their reserves, and as a result this can sometimes lead to them losing their antlers a little earlier.
Likewise during harsh winters, I feel that the rodents tend to eat the antlers a little quicker than they normally would. I remember the more severe winter we had a couple of years ago. That year it seemed as if the antlers were being eaten nearly as fast as they were being dropped. Needless to say we didn’t find any that year. It just varies on how many – if any at all – you’ll find from year-to-year, or even day-to-day. Regardless of whether or not you find any, a walk in the woods is always enjoyable and educational.
All I do know is that although it is hard to find the time to get out and do much of it, especially given the window of time that is usually short, shed hunting has been yet another great way for my son, friends and I to get outside and enjoy each other’s company while being involved in the outdoors. I am reminded of that each time I look upon the coffee table and see the very first shed that Nicholas found a few years ago. And each time I see it I grin and remember that day. And I also remember all the other days and am reminded that they don’t come easy or often, but when they do it’s pretty darn cool.