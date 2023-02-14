Searching for shed

Once a buck’s antlers hit the ground, squirrels and other rodents will begin eating them for the calcium content.

After seeing several posts of friends beginning to find shed antlers recently, it started getting me pretty amped up to start going out and looking for them. So, I went out one day last weekend with pretty high hopes, but by the end of the day, I was reminded of a couple of things. First off, that finding sheds isn’t easy. We spent a good portion of the day searching for discarded bone but came up empty handed. Second, I found out that spending time with family and friends in the outdoors is never bad.

Since the majority of the bucks around here were still carrying their antlers last week, I knew that finding some could be a tall order. But even during those times when it seems that none of the bucks around have any bone left on their heads, finding them laying on the forest floor is just as tough. No matter how many bucks have shed them, finding one is a treat and not the norm.

