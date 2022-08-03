WHEATFIELD — The second class of inductees to the Kankakee Valley Hall of Fame will be recognized on Saturday, Aug. 6.
The public is invited to attend the ceremony at 6:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
Here is a look at this year’s Hall of Famers:
Rusty Beedle (1975): Three-time wrestling conference champion, three-time wrestling sectional champion, school record for fastest pin (11 seconds), most takedowns, and most pins. All conference offensive guard and linebacker in football. Also had the most tackles and assists in football. Went on to play at Franklin College.
Jackie Kingma (1977): Sectional champion in volleyball four years. Two-time individual all-conference. Held record for most service points. Volleyball team MVP. Two-time team MVP in girls basketball. All-conference in basketball. Conference and sectional Champion in track for the long jump. Qualified for state in the long jump in 1976, and also held the school record for long jump. Went to Ball State on a basketball scholarship, and also played Lacrosse at Ball State. Went on to earn a doctorate in 2013. Jackie has earned several distinctions as an athletic trainer, including the National Athletic Trainers Association Most Distinguished Athletic Trainers Award.
Karen (Zylstra) Anthony (1983): 10th place in state girls cross country invitational. Regional qualifier in cross country. Most rebounds in girls basketball. All-conference in girls basketball, conference champion in basketball, all-area team for basketball. Set the school record in track for the 1,600-meter run and also was all-conference and a regional qualifier as well. Her senior year she became all-conference in the 800, 1,600 meters, and the 4-by-400 relay. Karen also earned her blanket at KV. After high school Karen went to Purdue Calumet on a basketball scholarship.
James Broyles (1996): In football, James was the Army Male Athlete of the Year. He was a KV blanket recipient. Conference champion in football. James was all-area, First Team All-State, and an Indiana All-Star in football. In track, he was sectional champ and state qualifier in the shot-put. In basketball, he had the most rebounds, best free-throw percentage, and was part of the all-sectional team.
After high school James went to play at Indiana University. James was an NFL free agent and played for Kansas City Chiefs, St. Louis Rams, Green Bay Packers, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Brian Schoonveld (1993): Two-time second team all-state defensive end in football. Leading scorer in football two times. All-conference wrestling for three years. Earned 12 varsity letters while at KV. Qualified for state in wrestling. After high school went on to compete in the World’s Strongest Man competitions, where he was two-time national champion and three-time America’s Strongest Man.
Darlene Recker (1993): Darlene was part of several successful programs while in school. In volleyball, she was part of two conference champion teams, and two sectional champion teams. All-conference two times in volleyball, and held the school record for most kills at the time of graduation. In track, she qualified for state all four years in the high jump. She was sectional champion in high jump three times, and regional champion twice.
In basketball, she scored the most points in a season, and was part of the 1992 sectional championship team. After high school she went on to play volleyball at Michigan, and is now a cardiothoracic anesthesiologist.
John VanSoest (1987): John was part of the 1984 cross country team that got inducted into the Kankakee Valley HOF last year. John was a three-time cross country state finalist. In track, he was state champion in the 1,600-meter run and third in the 3,200 meters. Was also selected as the Robert S. Henshaw Mental Attitude Winner. John was First Team All-State in both cross and track. He had also been conference champion in both track and cross country. Held school records in the 800 meters (1:56.9), 1600 meters (4:15.5) and 3200 meters (9:13.0)
Brian Conley (1986): Brian competed in football, basketball, baseball and track. He was part of the North All-Stars for football. Was a team captain and held five all-time records at KV. Brian rushed for over a 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons, and also scored the most points in a season and career. In basketball, he was involved with three conference championship teams, and a sectional championship. In baseball, he was part of one conference championship team. After high school Brian went on to play for the College of Dupage in football.
Kim Watt (Donoho) (1978): Kim played volleyball, basketball, and track. In volleyball, she was part of four sectional volleyball teams. She was all-conference in volleyball three times. In basketball, she was part of two conference and sectional championship teams. Advanced in to the regional two times in track and field competing in the softball throw.
Kim held the school record for the softball throw and shot-put. Was the first female blanket winner earning 10 majors.
Greg Oliver: Greg is getting inducted into the KV Hall of Fame for his distinguished service. Greg has been involved with KV athletics since 1976. He was an assistant coach in cross country and track. He was also Special Olympics coach of basketball, bowling, weight-lifting, track and field, and swimming. He coached the 1980 Special Olympic Basketball State Champions and coached three state bowling champs. Greg has served as scoreboard operator for football, baseball, girls basketball and volleyball. Was ticket manager, and also made wooden figures for the athletes.
Greg was also the 1994 teacher of the year.
Doug Greenlee: Doug was a teacher, coach and athletic director at KV for over 30 years. Doug is getting inducted as a coach for his baseball coaching career at KV. He had a 482-284 record in 25 years of coaching, with three sectional titles, two regional titles and seven conference titles. North All-Star Coach in 2013. Doug coached nine Indiana All-Stars.
He was conference Coach of the year seven times, district coach of the year two times. Doug was also nominated for the Indiana Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame in 2017.
Sytsma Family: The Sytsma brothers — Steve (1973), Rick (1977), Mike (1983), Brian (1985), and Dan (1989) — all wore the “Jersey 24” during their high school varsity basketball career. They scored a combined total of 4,323 points. In 1989, the Sytsma family was honored by retiring the “Jersey 24”. When a Sytsma was on the basketball floor they helped the Kougars claim 10 sectional championships and one regional championship. Most of the brothers played both baseball and basketball.
There were eight basketball conference championships during their time, several all-conference selections, and also district all-area.
1981 Regional Champions Boys Basketball Team: Brian Jonkman, Rich Hanley, Mark Chapman, Matt Chapman, Mark VanSoest, Greg Jones, Mike Sytsma, Mitch VanKley, Jim Terborg, Dave Heerema, Scott Ganzeveld, Aaron Helms, manager Steve Kennedy, assistance coach Bob Gross, and head coach Gene Miiller. Only boys basketball team in school history to win a regional title.