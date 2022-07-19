WHEATFIELD — As has been the norm over the last few years, instead of going away to camp, the Kankakee Valley cheer squad brought the camp to them.
The squad hosted the National Cheerleaders Association camp for three days recently, focusing on stunt safety and skills, cheers, chants, dances, jumps, and team building.
Both the varsity and junior varsity squads took part in the camp and both teams earned a bid to compete at NCA Nationals, as well as earning NFHS Squad credentials and awards for Technical Excellence in Stunting and the Spirit Stick Award.
Both teams also earned Superior Ribbons, which is the highest rating, for their formal evaluations on Performance Cheer and Chant and the Band Chant.
The NCA Staff selected two of the girls for their Pin It Forward award. The staff personally picks the cheerleaders who stand out most to them for going above and beyond in their classes, performance, to help others, and stay positive.
Senior Rachel Fisher was selected from varsity along with freshman Cindy Sayers from JV. Each of them were able to Pin It Forward to a teammate that they thought also went above and beyond. They selected juniors Claire Anderson and Nevaeh Phelan, both varsity.
Over 75% of both teams were nominated to tryout for NCA All-American Cheerleader. They can be nominated for excelling in stunting, tumbling, jumps, dance, motions and leadership. They then have to learn and perform the All-American cheer, perform three consecutive jumps, and a tumble pass. They are scored on jumps, entrance, tumbling, enthusiasm, motion technique, memory, spirit, voice projection, expression, and overall impression on performance. They need to score a 23 or above out of 30 to be selected as an All-American Cheerleader.
This year the Kougars had an unprecedented four cheerleaders earned All-American Cheerleader status: senior Elia Stowers, senior Jocelyn Ewasiuk, junior Claire Anderson, and freshman James Davis.
Cheerleading coaches Sam Puskac and Tracy Brewster stated that they could not be more proud of the dedication and hard work that both teams put into this camp and are really looking forward to the upcoming year.