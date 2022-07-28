BLOOMINGTON — Decades ago, Kankakee Valley was known for the distance runners it nurtured, including state champions Celese Susnis (4 times in track and field, 3 in cross country) and John Van Soest.
These days, KV has become High Jump High with the recent successes of senior girls’ team standout Taylor Schoonveld and junior Emily Nannenga.
Nannenga was a star middle schooler who became even more impactful in high school. She is a two-time state qualifier — with a possible third railroaded by COVID in 2020 — and is the current state champion in the event.
On June 3, Nannenga cleared 5 feet, 10 inches to become the school’s third state champion in track and field, joining Susnis and Van Soest, both of whom have large professional photo shots of themselves decorating a wall outside KVHS’s gym.
Nannenga is likely to join them up on that wall in the future, but she still has one more year remaining to defend her title and shoot for the state mark.
The 5-10 jump breaks Nannenga’s old mark of 5-9 1/4, which she set a week prior at the Portage Regional.
Nannenga’s jump at regional gave her the top seed at the state meet, with Schoonveld, who finished third at the state finals a year ago, close behind at 5-7. Schoonveld would hit her high mark of 5-7 again at Bloomington, joining three other athletes. Kya Crooke of Heritage Christian placed second after clearing 5-7 ahead of Schoonveld, with Josie Page of Wood Memorial and Ellie Irwin of Greenwood finishing tied for fourth at 5-7.
With her continued progression, Nannenga has a legitimate shot at reaching 6 feet at state, which would tie Angela Bradburn’s mark. Bradburn, a Norwell High School product, cleared 6 feet in 1985.
The daughter of Jason and Jessica Nannenga of DeMotte, Emily is aware of the target that stretches across her back as she prepares for her senior year at KVHS.
“I was hoping to get 5-6 or 5-7 this year and just try to get on the podium at state,” she said of her mindset heading into the state meet. “I honestly didn’t think that’s how my season would end.”
She was surprised to get a 5-10 at the state finals, but she excelled against good competition all season.
“I’m hoping to go higher than that,” she said of her school record. “I really don’t know what next year is going to be like, but I hope to keep getting higher.”
Nannenga credits Schoonveld’s presence and a return to gymnastics training for her success this spring.
“Taylor’s always been a really good high jumper so she helped me push myself more to become more like her or make myself better,” she said.
She credits gymnastics for giving her more flexibility and contributing to her technique over the bar.
Nannenga trains at the TLC club in Wheatfield.
“I didn’t do gymnastics last year, but I think that helped a lot this year,” she said.
A state championship in the high jump has brought loads of attention from college coaches as they pursue Nannenga. Last fall, Schoonveld signed to hurdle and high jump for Indiana University’s women’s track and field team so Nannenga might follow her jump partner to Bloomington.
“I’m definitely thinking about it,” she said.
Meanwhile, Schoonveld became a household name in DeMotte and Wheatfield as early as her freshman season when she qualified for the first of three state finals meets. If not for COVID, the 5-10 Indiana University recruit would have made a four-year run at a state title in the event.
Schoonveld also qualified to compete in the 300-meter hurdles during her two of her three trips downstate, finishing 18th in 46.91 in one of four heats at IU’s Robert C. Haugh Track and Field Complex in Bloomington last month. As a junior, Schoonveld finished sixth in the 300 hurdles in a time of 45.58 seconds.