KVHS goes 1, 3 in HJ at state meet

Provided

Kankakee Valley teammates Emily Nannenga (right) and Taylor Schoonveld took first and third, respectively, in the high jump at the IHSAA state finals in June. Nannenga’s winning jump of 5-10 broke a school record she set a week earlier.

 Provided

BLOOMINGTON — Decades ago, Kankakee Valley was known for the distance runners it nurtured, including state champions Celese Susnis (4 times in track and field, 3 in cross country) and John Van Soest.

These days, KV has become High Jump High with the recent successes of senior girls’ team standout Taylor Schoonveld and junior Emily Nannenga.

Trending Food Videos