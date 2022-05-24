PORTAGE — Kankakee Valley junior Emily Nannenga continued her ascent as the best high jumper in the region, setting a new regional record at Portage on Tuesday night.
The conference’s new high jump record holder, which she set earlier in the month at Munster, Nannenga followed up her second sectional championship with her first regional title, setting a new standard in the process. Her leap of 5 feet, 9 1/4 inches broke Michelle Dyzackey’s 41-year-old regional record of 5-8 to propel her to her second state meet appearance.
Dyzackey, of Merrillville, set her mark in 1981.
Kankakee Valley finished 1-2 in the high jump, with Nannenga clearing 5-9 1/4 — which betters her own school record by 1/4 of an inch — and senior teammate Taylor Schoonveld jumping 5-5.
A two-time state qualifier in the event, Schoonveld will be making her third appearance downstate. She will also compete in the 300-meter hurdles after placing second to Merrillville’s Taylor Jackson on Tuesday.
Jackson won the event in 46.02 seconds, with Schoonveld nipping at her heels in 46.47.
Sophomore Addysen Standish of South Newton was an impressive fifth in 47.77 seconds. Standish also reached the finals of the 100-meter hurdles race, placing seventh overall in 16.54.
Covenant Christian’s Gabbi Zeilenga will be making her first trip downstate after placing second in the pole vault at 11 feet. She was also sixth in the long jump at 17-2.
Kaylee Tiede-Souza, a senior at RCHS, was seventh in the high jump at 7-0 to earn her team a 1 1/2 point. Senior teammate Ariel Manns, who qualified for the high jump last year but struggled to find footing this year after knee surgery, finished 17th.
Brooke Swart was 11th and Elise Kasper 12th in the 400 meters for the Kougars, while Covenant’s Sophie Bakker was 10th in the 800 in her first season. KV’s Emilee Wilson was 13th in the 800.
Amzie Maienbrook was 16th in the 1,600 run for the Bombers and helped her team finish 15th in the 4-by-800 relay. KVHS was 10th in the 4-by-800 and Covenant Christian placed 14th.
KV also finished seventh in the 4-by-100 and fifth in the 4-by-400. Rensselaer was 13th in the 4-by-100 and Emma Sinn placed 11th in the pole vault for the Bombers.
Sophomore Grace Healey was 12th in the long jump for RCHS, while KV teammates Kate Thomas and Carissa Seneczko were 14-15 in the event. KV freshman thrower Ava Dase was 15th in the shot-put and South Newton senior Emma Krug placed 11th in the shot.