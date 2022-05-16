MUNSTER — Kankakee Valley’s boys’ track team placed third in a competitive Northwest Crossroads Conference Meet at Munster on Tuesday, May 10.
Munster won the team title with 128 points, followed by Lowell at 109 and KVHS at 96. Hobart, Andrean and Highland finished fourth through sixth.
“Lowell surprised us a bit, though a big meet format, with higher points and six places may have given them the advantage over us versus a dual setting,” said KV coach Tim Adams.
The Kougars managed just one first-place finish, with senior distance runner Justin Hoffman winning the 1,600-meter run. He also placed second in the 3,200 meters.
Adrian Uchman was second in bio the 100-meter dash and 200 meters (a personal-best 23.46 seconds) and Jacob Sandlin was second in the 110-meter hurdles in a PR time of 16.43 seconds.
Sandlin was third in the 300 hurdles in a PR of 43.94 and Zack Frieden took second in the discus. Zavier De La Paz Marino was second in the pole vault and third-place finishers included Brock Martin in the pole vault (PR of 11 feet), Adam Collard in the 400-meter dash (PR 52.99) and the 4-by-100 relay team of Caleb Deardorff, Collard, Jack Lamka and Uchman.
“We had some other PRs and solid performances, particularly among our underclassmen, that I’m proud of, whether they figured in the scoring or not,” Adams said. “The meet has always been stiff competition. Last year, we were fourth. This year, we were in the conversation. It was a step up.”
The Kougars beat Munster, Andrean and Highland in head-to-head meetings this year, though poor weather denied them a shot at Lowell and Hobart.
KV will look to capture a sectional title Thursday when it travels to Rensselaer.