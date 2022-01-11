DeMOTTE — Despite an even 8-8 start in the first quarter, the Knights of Covenant Christian soon found themselves falling further and further behind as the Morgan Township Cherokees turned up the pressure.
The Cherokees would end up winning, 55-39.
Morgan did it by stepping up the defensive pressure and controlling the boards on both ends of the court. The Knights were forced to take low percentage shots, mostly from far outside, which just didn’t fall through the net. They usually got one shot and one shot only. Far too often, the Knights didn’t even get that one shot as turnovers were aplenty.
The brightest spot for CCHS was the aggressive play of sophomore Luke Terpstra, who had two field goals, two 3-point baskets and 11 out of 13 free throws for a game-high 21 points. Terpstra seemed to be attempting to carry the Knights on his shoulders as he drove straight at the basket, drawing foul after foul.
The stalwart Jacob Miller put up 10 of his own but only Jayce Bultema and Peyton Fase added any other offense with five and three points, respectively. Twelve Knights had time on the court but only four scored.
The Cherokees, on the other hand, spread the scoring with nine of their 12 adding to their total. Tyce Kolan put up 10 and was the only visiting player in double figures.
Greyson Lemmons and Keagan Holder had nine each, Ian Grieger and Nate Lemmons had eight apiece while four others chipped in four or less.
The middle frames spelled doom for CCHS as Morgan outscored them 20-14 and 19-6.
The only quarter where the Knights were on top was the last where they finished 11-8.
at DeMotte
Morgan Township 08 — 20 — 19 — 08 = 55
Covenant Christian 08 — 14 — 06 — 11 = 39
(2’s-3’s-FTA-FTM-TP)
Cherokees: Jaiden Spratley 0-0-0-0-0; Jax Whuted 2-0-0-0-4; Greyson Lemmons 4-0-2-1-9; Jack Wheeler 1-0-1-1-3; Tyce Kolan 5-0-0-0-10; Bryant Ricke 1-0-0-0-2; Ian Grieger 4-0-2-0-8; Keagan Holder 4-0-2-1-9; Hayden Grieger 1-0-0-0-2; Nate Lemmons 3-0-4-2-8; Micah Owney 0-0-0-0-0; Logan Grieger 0-0-0-0-0.
Knights: Davis Peterson 0-0-0-0-0; Gabe Rottier 0-0-2-0-0; Royal Novak 0-0-0-0-0; Jacob Dyke 0-0-0-0-0; Josh de Jong 0-0-0-0-0; Luke Terpstra 2-2-13-11-21; Jayce Bultema 2-0-1-1-5; Arthur Walstra 0-0-0-0-0; Jacob Miller 1-1-8-5-10; Peyton Fase 0-1-0-0-3; Cole Van Vlymen 0-0-0-0-0; Nick Birkett 0-0-0-0-0.