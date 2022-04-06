UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill. — Kankakee Valley’s Nick Mikash will go from representing one big cat to another this fall as he trades in his Kougar uniforms for those of the Jaguars.
Mikash signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his basketball career at Governors State University, an NAIA school in the south suburbs of Chicago.
Mikash, the son of Ron and Linda (Tillema) Mikash of Wheatfield, becomes the number-one recruit for the Jaguars and credits his “comfort” with the campus and coach Tony Bates and his staff with cinching his decision.
“I went to some open gyms there and toured the campus and I liked it,” said Mikash.
GSU coach Bates is equally glad to have Mikash join his roster. The Jaguars finished 10-19 this winter in Bates’ eighth season.
“We are happy to have Nick, a true freshman, as our first signee this year. He is very versatile as a player, and at 6-foot-4, can play multiple positions,” Bates said.
At Kankakee Valley, Mikash developed from a talented eighth-grader into a team leader, playing varsity all four years for the Kougars.
In his senior season, which just recently wrapped up, he led KV to a 16-8 record, averaging 13.2 points and 7.7 rebounds a game.
It was his quiet leadership, however, that often kept the Kougars on track. Mikash credits his coaches at KV, including Jim Daubenheyer, Bill Walther and Bill Shephard, with helping him grow and looks forward to Bates pushing him further along that journey.
Mikash was thrice named to the Northwest Crossroads Conference All-Conference team and was the recipient of the Most Valuable Player and Top Rebounder awards this season, as well as being chosen as Team Captain.
Mikash also credits the time spent on the court in AAU ball playing with the Indiana Game team, which just recently picked up sponsorship by former NBA and Purdue University standout Glenn Robinson, a.k.a. “The Big Dog.”
At Governors State, Mikash will study business, but is unsure of what aspect he will concentrate on.