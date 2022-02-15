HEBRON — Kankakee Valley went back to attacking the rim at Hebron on Friday, Feb. 11, resulting in a 66-51 victory over the Hawks.
One night after the Kougars settled for perimeter shots in a loss to Twin Lakes, they instead took the ball to the basket for easier shots. Senior forward Nick Mikash used this tactic with the most success, scoring a season-high 22 points with eight rebounds.
Mikash had 12 of his team’s 16 first-quarter points to set the tone. But Hebron wouldn’t back down, closing within 28-24 by halftime.
KV (13-5) continued to get to the rim in the third period, hitting all nine of its shots to build a 48-37 lead by the end of the third period. The Kougars maintained that lead throughout the fourth and finished a season-best 62.5 percent from the field.
Sophomore guard Cam Webster added 11 points for KVHS and junior reserve Logan Raymond had nine points. Senior Luke Andree added seven points and senior Jamin Sills had his best game of the season with six points and a game-high nine rebounds.
Hebron, which bounced Wheeler a night later, falls to 10-8 with the loss.