DeMOTTE — The Midwest Rockets, formerly known as the Screwballs, rocked a record-setting season, ending just two games shy of the National Championships in 18-and-Under Baseball.
The team, which is the baby of former Kankakee Valley player and current assistant KV coach Steve Schmidt, has been a consistent winner in area tournaments and a force to be reckoned with.
The Rockets finished the 2022 season with am 18-10-1 record against a plethora of tough teams. The team is coached by Schmidt, his dad Earl, Jon Lieber, Taylor Zea and Tom Orsag. Players come from all over the area and a vigorous tryout is required to make the teams.
Players on the teams were Joey Merrick, Anthony Huber, Evan Kendall, Logan Clark, Jason Orsag, Ethan Duensing, Evan Laws, Malcolm Tharp, Brady Schrock, Zach Eggers, Matt Dagostino, Jesse Rhoda, Cole Rowell, Ryan Hilton, Colton Everage, Peter Wallsmith, Rogelio Cornejo, Julius Lipsky, Caden Heminger, Skylar Martin, Mason Brooker, Noah Duhamell, TJ Munoz, Joseph Greene, Luke Bayci, Spencer Childers, Tucker Patrick, Noah Kneifel, Matthew Stevenson and Grant Barnes.
The Rockets’ season ended in the quarterfinals of the Ohio Valley Regional tournament where they fell 4-1 to last year’s OVR champions, Highland, a team that they had beaten 6-1 earlier in the season to advance to the Indiana State Championship tournament.
This was also the first year with an expanded program that found the Rockets fielding two teams for much of the season — Rockets Schmidt and Rockets Lieber.
Rockets Schmidt broke multiple program records, including wins in season with 18. Rockets Lieber was the first year of the expanded program and experienced some growing pains. The players all improved throughout the season and were challenged to be better.
Rockets Schmidt placed second at the Midwest Baseball Championship, which is a national Midwest tournament and also finished second at the Indiana Babe Ruth state tournament in addition to playing in the Ohio Valley Regional.
One tourney win was definitely the most near and dear to Schmidt’s heart, however, as the team finally won its own hosted tournament after coming close several times. The tourney, called the Landmark Signs Midwest Rockets Invite, featured the Hermit Outlaws, Crown Point Dirtbags, and Porter County Storm, in addition to the Rockets. It was played on the large fields at both Field of Dreams in DeMotte and the Roselawn Little League fields.
“I want to thank Landmark Signs of Chesterton for their partnership and dedication to sponsoring the tournament,” said Schmidt. “They stepped up to become our primary sponsor and helped make the tournament possible.”
In that tourney, Rockets Schmidt beat the Outlaws, 12-0, the Storm, 9-0, and the Dirtbags, 1-0, in the preliminary games, as well as a 5-2 win over Rockets Lieber.
In the the finals, Rockets Schmidt won 4-2 over the Outlaws and 9-8 over Crown Point to take the trophy.
Selected from the tourney as all-stars were Rockets Schmidt players Ethan Duensing (Calumet Christian), Joseph Greene (Hammond Central), Anthony Huber (Hammond Central), Joey Merrick (Hammond Central), Tucker Patrick (Hebron) and Rockets Lieber players Mason Brooker (Lowell), Spencer Childers (KV), Logan Clark (Kouts), Zach Eggers (KV), and Noah Kneifel (LaCrosse).
Rocket Schmidt set a new wins record with 18.