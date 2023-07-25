RENSSELAER — New to the Jasper County Fair line-up of grandstand events this year was the debut of Micro Wrestling, which featured wrestlers under five feet tall grappling inside a ring to the delight of the capacity audience.
The Micro Wrestling Federation was the main event to culminate Wednesday, July 19. Not only were the grandstands full, but a select group of fans upgraded to ringside seats nearer the action. Everyone enjoyed the antics of the eight wrestlers and their supporting cast.
The Micro Wrestling Federation is a full-scale, WWE-type event. supported by an entire cast under five feet tall. Founded in 2000, the MWF is the longest running organization within the Little Person wrestling industry and they take pride that they are the original “MICRO” professional wrestling organization.
The Micro Wrestling Federation performs 400 shows a year from coast-to-coast as well as 4 shows a week during select months at their own 300-seat mini arena in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. They have been featured in Sports Illustrated Magazine, on Country Music Television, and in the WWE itself. Multiple caravans of micro-stars are on the road of any given week, criss-crossing the country to make appearances at everything from county fairs to fundraisers in high school gyms.
At the Jasper County Fair appearance, the audience was first treated to three songs belted with exuberance by “Ivar the Micro.” Prior to singing, Ivar spoke to the crowd about his life with brittle bone disease and how, prior to joining the group, he was overweight, couldn’t walk and could only work as a greeter in Wal-Mart.
Since joining the Micro Wrestlers, even though he cannot wrestle due to his condition, he travels the U.S. singing for crowds, lost a lot of weight and is in the best shape of his life. He can now not only walk, but demonstrated several inverted hands-only push-ups which drew great cheers.
After singing, Ivar became the ringside color commentator for the matches. Master-of-Ceremonies “Little Miss” then introduced each of the wrestlers, as well as the 4-foot-5 referee, Pablo.
As in the WWE and WWF and every other wrestling shows, there were good guys and bad guys. Introduced were Pinky Shortcake, Lil’ Chola, Micro Suave, Baby Jesus, Disco Dom, Little Lex and others.
It should be noted that all of the staff, both in the ring and behind the scenes, with the exception of one, were all Little People. Each had a story to tell about how micro wrestling had empowered their lives and how much fun they were having.
Behind the scenes, the group was all fun and friends. Once the bell rang, however, it was down to business as each assumed the persona of their characters.