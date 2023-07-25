RENSSELAER — New to the Jasper County Fair line-up of grandstand events this year was the debut of Micro Wrestling, which featured wrestlers under five feet tall grappling inside a ring to the delight of the capacity audience.

The Micro Wrestling Federation was the main event to culminate Wednesday, July 19. Not only were the grandstands full, but a select group of fans upgraded to ringside seats nearer the action. Everyone enjoyed the antics of the eight wrestlers and their supporting cast.

