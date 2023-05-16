As the line peeled off the spool, my lure propelled towards the submerged brush and the bobber landed with an almost serene, “ploomp.” No sooner had my first cast hit the water, when I asked myself, “Why don’t I do this more often?” As I sat there contemplating that question, I noticed my line racing off towards the left and found myself swooping the rod tip back as I set the hook.

That should have been all I needed to remind myself that I need to make time to do this more often. But in reality, I knew it wasn’t going to be that simple. Having a hectic work schedule, owning a business and, yes, even writing, takes up about all of my time, leaving little, if any, time for much else. I would trade it for anything though, I work so I can fish, so given the choice, I’ll work. Besides, I have a team that allows me the chance to fish when I really want to.

Tags