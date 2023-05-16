As the line peeled off the spool, my lure propelled towards the submerged brush and the bobber landed with an almost serene, “ploomp.” No sooner had my first cast hit the water, when I asked myself, “Why don’t I do this more often?” As I sat there contemplating that question, I noticed my line racing off towards the left and found myself swooping the rod tip back as I set the hook.
That should have been all I needed to remind myself that I need to make time to do this more often. But in reality, I knew it wasn’t going to be that simple. Having a hectic work schedule, owning a business and, yes, even writing, takes up about all of my time, leaving little, if any, time for much else. I would trade it for anything though, I work so I can fish, so given the choice, I’ll work. Besides, I have a team that allows me the chance to fish when I really want to.
That being said, I made a decision then and there (like I do every year,) to make it a priority to take my family out fishing more often this year. I feel that this is important for a few reasons.
First, being outdoors is a refreshing necessity, especially for our youth, and especially today. I am amazed at the number of kids who have never been fishing! Actually, alarmed would be a better word for it. When I was growing up, we used to ride our bikes to nearby creeks or farm ponds and spend the day catching crayfish, fishing, and just exploring the outdoors. But unfortunately in today’s society, we can’t let our children do as we did for fear of them being abducted, etc. It’s a shame. For this reason, we as parents need to make a conscious effort to get our children outdoors. Trust me; it will do us all good.
Second, I am also a firm believer that children that grow up fishing and hunting are more likely to mature into caring, respectful adults. Getting acquainted with nature teaches them to appreciate all things wild and to have a respect for the animals that survive in the wild.
Also, spending time outdoors cleanses the soul. It has a way of erasing the stresses of everyday life and allowing one to get back in touch with oneself. Some of the best therapy I have ever received came about while in a treestand or while standing waist deep in a flowing stream.
Finally, it is felt that periodic time outdoors enjoying a hobby increases one’s health. Besides any exercise that you may get from your outdoor endeavors, the mere solitude and tranquility it can provide is usually enough to ease your mind and help you refocus in order to fight your daily battles in a more productive way.
So, while life certainly finds a way to constantly keep us overwhelmed, make it a point this year to get out and spend some quality time outside doing whatever it is you enjoy.