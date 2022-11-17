GREENCASTLE — Rensselaer Central graduate and distance runner standout Amzie Maienbrook has been named the North Coast Athletic Conference Newcomer of the Year for 2022.
Maienbrook is currently one of DePauw University’s top runners in her first season in Greencastle.
Maienbrook was named top newcomer by NCAC coaches after earning a seventh-place finish in 24 minutes, 11.7 seconds in the NCAC cross country championship at the L.C. Boles Memorial Golf Course in Wooster, Ohio, late last month.
She and teammate Meredith Sierpina, who finished sixth overall in 24:09.7, earned all-NCAC for their finishes. The Tigers finished second as a team behind Wittenberg (Ohio), which had 39 points to 48 for DePauw.
Wittenberg’s finish was 1, 3, 10, 11 and 14, while DePauw finished 6, 7, 8, 12 and 13.
“It was a great race,” DePauw head coach Kori Stoffregen said..”It was our lowest point total at NCAC and eight all-conference runners is a record for us. And a big congrats to Amzie earning newcomer of the year.”
Wittenberg’s Corin Turkovich won the NCAC individual title in 23:36.7.
Broyles
excelling in 1st year at IU-Kokomo
KOKOMO — Kankakee Valley’s all-time kills leader is excelling in her first year as a member of the IU-Kokomo women’s volleyball team.
Alexis Broyles is currently second on her college team in kills with 234, trailing teammate Sydney Gerig (255). The freshman outside hitter had a season-high 13 kills in the Cougars’ win over IU-East in September.
Broyles has finished in double-digits in kills nine times for IU-Kokomo, which had a 25-6 record (including 14-2 in the River State Conference) heading into the first week of November. The Cougars were expected to challenge for a RSC title during a conference tournament on Nov. 11-12.
Lawson making impact at Trine U
ANGOLA — Former Tri-County multi-star athlete Kale Lawson has been Trine University’s top receiver in football this fall.
Through eight games, Lawson, a senior, had 34 catches for 589 yards and three touchdowns. He had a season-high seven catches for 137 yards, including a 52-yard grab, in Trine’s three-overtime win over Olivet Nazarene University on Oct. 15.
Lawson averaged 19.6 yards per catch in the 39-38 victory.
The former Cavalier has three games with 100 yards or more for the 6-3 Thunder. He caught five passes for 100 yards with a touchdown in Trine’s 55-21 win over Franklin College on Sept. 17 and caught five passes for 117 yards in his team’s 17-0 win over Centre a week later.
For his career, Lawson has 66 catches for 1,001 yards with seven touchdowns.
Webb among Trine’s top finishers in road opener
MUSKEGON, Mich. – The Trine University men’s wrestling team traveled to the Ben McMullen Open hosted by Muskegon Community College to open the 2022-23 season and returned home with five podium finishes, including Rensselaer Central graduate and 2021 state qualifier Lakin Webb.
Webb, a freshman who only recently decided to wrestle for the Thunder, began the 157-pound weight bracket with a pin to move into the quarterfinals.
He would lose by major decision in the second round before recording two straight pins to work his way back to the consolation bracket.
He then pinned his fourth foe of the day to earn a third-place finish and a spot on the podium.
Joining Webb with podium finishes were teammates Joey Langeman (third at 133), Thomas Miller (fourth at 133), Jett Boots (second at 141), Ethan Nash (second at 165) and Andrew Williamson (second at 184).