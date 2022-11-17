Lexi Broyles

IU-Kokomo’s Lexi Broyles sits second on the team in kills this fall.

GREENCASTLE — Rensselaer Central graduate and distance runner standout Amzie Maienbrook has been named the North Coast Athletic Conference Newcomer of the Year for 2022.

Maienbrook is currently one of DePauw University’s top runners in her first season in Greencastle.

