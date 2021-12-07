WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley, hot off a six-game winning streak, collapsed in the second quarter after jumping out to a 10-point lead in the opening frame in a 44-28 loss to Lowell.
In Friday’s game at home, as soon as the Lady Red Devils stepped up the pressure, the turnovers began, turning what should have been an even match-up into a one-sided affair.
The Lady Kougars’ top three scorers in Kate Thomas, Taylor Schoonveld and Abby Grandchamp each hit the net hard in the first quarter with 6, 5 and 4 points, respectively. After that, however, the trio went as cold as the rest of the team was for the entire game.
In fact, those were the only three to even find the net for KV. Thomas would end up with a respectable 13 points, Schoonveld had eight and Grandchamp scored seven, but after the Kats were up 15-5 in the first, Lowell would add 12, 12 and 15 in the next three quarters while holding KV to 13 total points in all three.
In the early going and, in fact, for much of the game, KV ruled the boards both offensively and defensively but just could hang onto the ball in transition with errant passes and steals by Lowell thwarting the Kougars’ scoring.
As the game went on, KVHS became more and more visibly shaken by the turnovers, which, of course, led to even more issues.
In the opening game, the JV Lady Kougars came out with a vengeance Friday night against Lowell, which was 7-1 with their only loss coming against Crown Point, the same as the Kougars. The young Kougars finished the first half with 39 points while Lowell had 18. Lowell was able to slow KV down in the third quarter, outscoring them 9-8, but the Kougars responded in the fourth outscoring Lowell 18-7 to finish the game with a score of 63-34.
Leading the J.V. Kougars in scoring for the second game in a row was Olivia Plummer with 22 points. Sarah Biedron had 12, Brooke Swart nine, Abigail Walstra eight and Audri Wilson four.
Audrey Campbell and Sydney Rose had three points each and Faith Mauger added a basket.
At Wheatfield
Lowell 05 – 12 – 12 – 15 = 44
Kankakee Valley 15 – 00 – 05 – 08 = 28
(2’s-3’s-FTA-FTM-TP)
Lady Red Devils: Reilly Boyer 1-2-4-3-11; Alee Eaker 1-1-1-0-5; Kahlan Krucina 3-0-4-2-8; Payton Gard 1-3-4-3-14; Kaylee Chavez 1-1-1-0-5; Braelyn Carter 0-0-0-0-0; Olivia Perlick 0-0-4-1-1.
Lady Kougars: Taylor Schoonveld 3-0-3-3-8; Lily Toppen 0-0-0-0-0; Olivia Plummer 0-0-0-0-0; Abby
Grandchamp 3-0-1-1-7; Kate Thomas 6-0-1-1-13; Marissa Howard 0-0-0-0-0; Laynie Capellari 0-0-0-0-0; Faith
Mauger 0-0-0-0-0; Genna Hayes 0-0-0-0-0; Juliet Starr 0-0-0-0-0.