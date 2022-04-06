LOWELL — Kankakee Valley dropped its Northwest Crossroads Conference opener, falling at Lowell, 5-2, on Tuesday, April 5.
The game was scoreless until the fourth when the Red Devils (1-1) pushed across a run. They would take a 5-0 lead into the seventh.
Carlye Walter had a pair of doubles and an RBI for Lowell.
Carmen Rosado was the starter for KVHS (1-1), allowing five runs on seven hits with five strikeouts. Offensively, Rosado had a pair single and Sara Erb was 2 of 4 with a double. Emily Erb also had a double and JoJo Short added an RBI single in KV’s two-run seventh.
KV boys’ track
wins TL triangular
MONTICELLO — The Kankakee Valley boys’ track team opened the spring outdoor season with a pair of victories at a Twin Lakes triangular meeon Tuesday, April 5.
The Kougars managed 68 1/2 points to 45 1/2 for Pioneer. The Indians had 42 points.
Several KVHS athletes scored their first points in track and field in the victory, including sophomore Haydyn Smolek (first place in shot-put), freshman Zack Frieden (first place discus), freshman Bobby LaLonde (first place 4-by-800 relay), freshman Adrian Uchman (first in 4-by-100 relay, first in 4-by-400 relay and second in the 100- and 200-meter dashes) and freshman Austin Parks (first in 4-by-400 relay, fourth in 300 hurdles).
Jacob Sandlin won the 110 hurdles and had a PR 5 feet, 6 inches in the high jump and Justin Hoffman won the 800 meters and ran anchor legs in the victorious 4-by-800 and 4-by-400 relays. The 4-by-800 team included Ethan Ehrhardt, Adam Collard and Luke Bristol. Ehrhardt and Collard were also on the winning 4-by-400 team.
In pole vault, Xavier De La Paz had a PR of 11 feet to win the event. Brock Martin and Thomas Ketchem finished second and fourth, respectively.
Nathan Duttlinger was second in the discus.