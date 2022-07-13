There are two Little Leagues in Newton County. Roselawn Little league and Southern Newton County Little League. Don’t let the name Roselawn fool you.
RLL boundaries and players come from all over Northern Newton County. Roselawn, Lake Village, Fair Oaks, Morocco, Thayer and Sumava Resorts. Southern Newton LL consist of Brook, Kentland, Goodland and the rest of the southern county.
These two leagues are just two of the 18 Little Leagues that represent District 1 in the state of Indiana. Four counties make up District 1 — Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper. SNLL is new to Little League and won its first District title at the Junior (13-14) softball Division, earning the team a ticket in the State tournament starting July 15 in Fort Wayne.
RLL junior softball team were runner ups and lucky as their is an open spot so they as well will be attending the state tournament in Fort Wayne.
RLL has won district titles only twice in its 41 year existence as there are many tough teams throughout the area. In 2022 all RLL hard work has paid off. The major girls (10-11-12) earned the Callaway championship banner during regular season. They also won the district 1 championship title! This past weekend in sectional play against South Bend’s Chet Wagner LL Our girls battled but fell short of getting a state tournament bid. RLL Senior boys (13-16) fought through their tournament in Lake Station to win the district 1 championship. They advanced to the state championship starting July 15th in Indianapolis.
RLL senior girls (13-16) battled tough all tournament and came out victorious as they also won their district 1 championship. Then senior girls advance to the state championship July 16th in Goshen, Indiana.
RLL has three teams headed to the state tournament and SNLL has one. Four teams in Newton County will represent our great community throughout the state. Both leagues have teams still in tournament play in other divisions. Being from a rural community our leagues depend on each other to learn, grow and succeed.
Both leagues are trying to raise funds to help the 40 families headed to state tournaments. These funds will be given directly to the families to help cover gas, food and lodging. If you would like to assist SNLL contact league President Brock Iseminger at brock.iseminger@communitystatebank.com. Contact RLL league President is Eric Jones at roselawnlittleleague@yahoo.com. RLL also has a go fund me at https://gofund.me/77e80d58