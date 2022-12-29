WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley senior guard Lilly Toppen will suit up for Holy Cross College in Notre Dame, Indiana, next winter.

Toppen, a three-year starter for the Lady Kougars and a four-year varsity player, announced her decision during a ceremony at KVHS last week. She was joined by parents Marv and Rhonda Toppen and older sisters Breanne and Aubrey.

Trending Food Videos