WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley senior guard Lilly Toppen will suit up for Holy Cross College in Notre Dame, Indiana, next winter.
Toppen, a three-year starter for the Lady Kougars and a four-year varsity player, announced her decision during a ceremony at KVHS last week. She was joined by parents Marv and Rhonda Toppen and older sisters Breanne and Aubrey.
One of the school’s all-time leading 3-point shooters, Lilly is closing in on 1,000 points for her career (937 points through Dec. 26). She has been a significant player in her team’s offense and defensive attacks and has helped the Kougars reach a 12-2 record so far this season (through Dec. 26).
KV is currently riding an 11-game win streak.
Lily is averaging 14.3 points per game in 2022-23, with a team-high 26 made 3-point baskets. For her career, she has hit 168 3-pointers in 539 attempts, a 31% success rate.
She is a 75% free throw shooter for her career, hitting 167 of 223 shots.
Lilly is the second family member to continue her basketball career. Breanne played four years at Trinity Christian College in Palos Heights, Illinois.
A former Rensselaer Republican/Kankakee Valley Post-News Player of the Year, Bree was a 1,000-point scorer at Trinity Christian and earned all-conference honors.
Holy Cross coach Tom Robbins was also on hand at the Dec. 12 ceremony. The Saints are currently 7-8 on the season with a roster that features primarily Indiana recruits from Penn, Mishawaka and Plainfield.
Last season, Holy Cross finished 15-15 in Robbins’ third season on the bench.