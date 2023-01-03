In today’s world of those seeking instant gratification and to somehow become an “influencer,” people are losing their sense of dignity, self-worth and respect; not to mention they are losing morals, ethics and integrity.
This problem has found its way into the outdoors well.
Find a good place to hunt or a good fishing spot, and I promise you, someone is looking to steal it. Some people are always looking for the easy way out; looking for a shortcut to success. Well guess what, there isn’t one.
Those looking to steal your spots would likely fair better if they put that energy into finding their own, or just by focusing on becoming better hunters or anglers. You’ve heard the old saying, “The grass isn’t always greener on the other side of the fence,” well, that rings true.
Those hoping to hone-in and steal your spots are not only low-down scoundrels, they are lazy and jealous; two of the very traits that will only lead them to continue to be frustrated and unsuccessful. Even if they did fish or hunt the very same locations as you, they will almost certainly not have the success you have. The area alone does not always create the success; the skillset and knowledge of those using it, however, does.
I am sure you all have had so-called friends or others try to oust you from some of your favorite hunting or fishing spots in the past. Heck, my son and I have actually had someone contact a Conservation Officer trying to see where we hunted when he shot a particular buck! Are you kidding me!? Talk about someone with some serious issues. That is a narcissistic behavior, and given who I think it is, they are not very reputable in the area for this very reason. They are simply jealous of not being successful and are refusing to become a better hunter. Where we hunt is none of their business, period. Besides, our very best bucks have come from different properties, so they are wasting their time.
I wish we could all be honest and open and share with others where we spend our time on the water or in the woods, but the behavior of some, like those mentioned above, makes that difficult.
When I am asked, I try to be truthful and be honest. I will usually tell most people, but if it someone who I know is not honest with me, or someone I don’t even know, I may not divulge that information as quickly.
I remember getting my tail whipped on a particular lake in tournaments year after year. I didn’t know the lake well and didn’t expect to do well, but I vowed one summer to learn that lake better than most so that I could start enjoying some success. I didn’t follow people around trying to steal their spots; I put in my time. I fished every inch of that lake I could so that I could find where to catch fish, and you know what I found out? I found out that some of the areas I found fish in were areas others didn’t even fish. This proves the point; it isn’t always the area. I may have done something a little bit different than others that made fish bite. Conversely, I’ve had friends take me to some of their favorite spots, or try their favorite lures and I have had to sit back and watch them boat fish after fish while I struck out.
And I can already hear some people’s arguments on the lake thing; it is a public body of water, so I have the right to fish anywhere I want. You’re right, you sure do. Just do so ethically. If someone takes you to a particular spot they have spent hours finding and learning how to fish, be respectful and don’t go without them, and don’t take others. Respect what they have shown you. Don’t troll around looking for where a successful hunter hunts, do your own legwork and find your own spot and do what it takes to become a more knowledgeable, successful hunter. Don’t ever try to ride on someone’s coattails, it rarely works and is never worth it.