Big buck

Don't follow others in your search for success in the outdoors, carve your own path.  And remember, success should be for the mere enjoyment of it, not bragging rights.  Too many people forget that.

 Photo by Joe Martino

In today’s world of those seeking instant gratification and to somehow become an “influencer,” people are losing their sense of dignity, self-worth and respect; not to mention they are losing morals, ethics and integrity.

This problem has found its way into the outdoors well.

