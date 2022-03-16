WHEATFIELD – Kankakee Valley standout running back Jack Lamka signed his letter of intent to continue his football career on Monday, March 7 in front of his friends, family and teammates in the high school’s cafeteria.
Lamka is headed to Franklin College in Franklin, Indiana, just outside of Indianapolis, where he will be a running back for the Grizzlies. Lamka plans to start his work towards becoming a physical therapist by studying Sports Medicine.
“I felt an instant connection with the coaches, the hospitality, the friendliness from the current players, the atmosphere and the home feeling I felt during my visit,” said Lamka. “I also liked the opportunity to play for a successful team, the one on one interactions and the impressive exercise science program.”
Franklin College is a NCAA Division III school, coached by Alan Hensell, who has been a journeyman assistant coach on several notable staffs, including time at Division III powerhouse University of Wisconsin-Whitewater as the wide receivers coach. In his two years spent in Whitewater, the Warhawks won all 30 games en route to back-to-back national championships.