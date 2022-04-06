CROWN POINT – The Lake County Corn Dogs baseball franchise has signed four Northwest Indiana Region products and two Illinois players for its 2022 inaugural season.
The signees are:
• Pitcher and first baseman Doug Loden, Lake Central High School/Joliet Junior College
• Pitcher Bryce Schaum, Munster High School/Carthage College
• Pitcher/outfielder Bret Matthys, Hanover Central High School/Purdue University Northwest
• Outfielder Roman Kuntz, New Prairie High School/Morehead State University
• Pitcher/outfielder Jorge Santos, Homewood-Flossmoor High School/South Suburban College
• Outfielder Jacob Ferry, Oswego High School/Morehead State University
The Corn Dogs, based at Legacy Fields in Crown Point, are the newest member of Northern League Class D developmental baseball league.
Corn Dogs Majority Owner Ralph Flores says the ball club is fortunate to have signed some of the best players that Northwest Indiana has produced over the past few years.
“One of the great things about our league is the opportunity it presents to players in our region,” Flores said. “There is an unbelievable amount of baseball talent in Northwest Indiana and south Chicagoland. Joining the Corn Dogs gives these players a chance to showcase their skills for Major League scouts in a professional sports environment — while entertaining our fans.”
Corn Dogs Manager Justin Huisman is looking forward to seeing Loden, Schaum, Matthys, Kuntz, Santos, and Ferry on the diamond this summer. More player signings will be announced soon.
“Their fresh energy and intensity will add a lot of strength and enthusiasm to our team,” Huisman said. “We can’t wait to get out there and bring home some big wins for Crown Point.”
The Corn Dogs start the season on the road Monday, May 23, with a matchup against the Southland Vikings at Dowling Park in Hammond. The Corn Dogs return for their home opener on Thursday, May 26 to start a three-game series versus the Northwest Indiana Oilmen.
For tickets, visit corndogsbaseball.com.