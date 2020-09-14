MOROCCO — North Newton couldn't find any rhythm on offense falling to Covenant Christian 3-0 Sept. 10.
"We still have to work on our hitting, we are still trying to tip the ball too much and there were way too many errors," said North Newton coach Jessica Wynn. "I tried switching up the rotation a little bit today and I honestly thought we would play better tonight."
The Lady Spartans finished with more hitting errors (12) than kills (11) and also had six serving errors, while Covenant Christian was credited with 33 kills and 15 aces.
The first set was a rollercoaster for both teams. Covenant Christian opened up the match with a 3-0 start, while North Newton answered with four straight points for a slim lead behind a kill from Lexi Cunningham and an ace by Hannah Hiscox.
Covenant Christian responded with a 4-0 run, while North Newton countered with a 5-0 scoring run of its own.
The first set would remain close until Covenant Christian, trailing 16-15, went on a 10-1 scoring spurt to win 25-17.
Covenant Christian jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead to open up the second set. Behind a couple of aces from Cunningham and Heidi Schleman and a kill from Cayci Ehlinger, North Newton was able to fight back to tie the game 9-9.
Several errors trying to receive serves helped Covenant Christian go on a 7-1 run to take the lead for good in a 25-17 victory.
The third set was all Covenant Christian. The Lady Knights ran out to a 5-1 lead and never trailed as North Newton fell apart in a 25-12 loss. Harley Schleman had three kills and Cunningham added two in the set but there wasn't much else from the Lady Spartan offense.
"It just looked like we didn't want to win tonight," said Wynn. "We need to show more effort out there or the wins are going to much harder to get."
With the loss, North Newton fell to 8-4 on the season, while Covenant Christian improved to 10-6.
Heidi Schleman, Harley Schleman, and Cunningham all had three kills to pace the North Newton attack. Phoebe Busboom had two aces, Harley Schleman finished with four blocks, and Hope Churchill added three assists.
For Covenant Christian, Vandermolen finished with eight kills, while Sydney DeVries and Schaafsma each had seven. Schaafsma led the team with five aces, while Reegan Thomas added four. Zeldenrust had 16 digs in the win, and Thomas added 26 assists.