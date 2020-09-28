WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s freshly-minted Twin Lakes Sectional girls’ golf champions participated in the Lafayette Regional Saturday morning.
KVHS was among 18 teams competing at the Battle Ground Golf Course for the chance to reach the state finals. Culver Academy won the team title with a 341, followed by Western (342) and Crown Point (347).
The top three teams and the top five low individuals not on an advancing team advance to the Oct. 2 state finals.
The Kougars won the program’s first post-season title since 2014 at Monticello’s Tippecanoe Country Club last week, edging defending champion North Newton by 16 strokes (390-406).
Freshman Brynlee DeBoard led the charge with an 88, a round that included a birdie and four pars. North Newton senior Mackendzie Dresbaugh won her third sectional title with an 81 and was expected to be in the hunt for a top 10 finish Saturday at regional.
Dresbaugh shot a 41 on the front nine st TCC on Sept. 21. She followed with a 40 on the back nine, including two birdies and three pars for her 81.
Both DeBoard and Dresbaugh fell short of securing state finals spots, with Dresbaugh shooting an area-best 87 at Battle Ground. DeBoard shot a 90 in her first regional appearance and Madelyn Arenholz of North Newton also finished under 100 with a 96.
Madeline Binge fired a 109 for the Spartans and Gracie Stevens had a 113. For the Kougars, Nadia Hemphill shot a 102, with Kaylee Bogunovich and Allison Rushmore both shooting 113. Kolby Enix had a 122.
Last week, Rushmore joined DeBoard as the other Kougar golfer to finish under 100, shooting a 99 at the TCC.
KV coach Emily Myers said her squad continued to shave strokes off their scores as the season, which was slowed a bit by COVID, progressed.
“In the beginning of the season, they weren’t playing up to their ability, but by the end of the year, they were playing like they should be,” Myers said. “They just kicked butt. I knew we had the opportunity to win it and the girls were phenomenal.”
Players showed improvement in their problem areas, Myers said.
“It depends on each girl, but their short game is really improved,” she said. “We got rid of a lot of strokes.”
The Kougars finished with a team round of 418 to place 17th overall at regional. North Newton was 15th at 405.
Lucy Quigley of Tipton won the individual title at Battle Ground with a 77. She was followed by Michigan City teammates Taylor Skibinski (78) and Lea Thomas (81). Also qualifying for the state finals were Halie Wolf of Lafayette Jeff (81) and Megan Kobelt of John Glenn (82).