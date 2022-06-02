WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley Lady Kougars rolled through their regional match-up against a very good Hanover Central team on Tuesday, May 31, earning the right to continue on in the State Tournament.
Playing at home, as they had in the sectional, KV outscored the Wildcats 8-4, notching six runs in the first two innings and adding two more in the sixth for insurance.
The win moves the Lady Kougars on to the Twin Lakes semistate where they will face the Leo Lions in the opening game of the tourney on Saturday, June 4 at 10 a.m., CST. Game two will feature the Yorktown Tigers (25-3) against the South Bend St. Joseph Indians (25-3) at around noon. The final will pit the winners of those two games at 6 p.m., CST, that very same night.
KV, under long-time previous coach Brian Flynn, has advanced to the state finals twice before and hope to do the same under Amanda Suarez, who is only the second coach in the team’s history. They will face a tough battle, however, as Leo holds a 27-2 record compared to the Kats' record of 11-13.
Suarez, for her part, isn’t concerned.
“We are peaking at the right time and have faced tough teams all year,” she said. “Post-season is a whole new ballgame and even in losses, we’ve been in the game. We’ve learned to trust each other. The ladies pick each other up and we play as a team.”
In the game against Hanover, the Wildcats managed to put runners at second and third with one out before senior Carmen Rosado nabbed a hard drive just off third base and alertly caught the runner at second for the double-kill to end the threat.
In the bottom half of the inning, KV jumped out to an early lead after Emily Erb led off with a walk and pitcher Elyse Starr bunted to advance the runner but was safe at first. Rosado was hit by a pitch and then power-hitting catcher Abby Willhelm smacked a bounder that scored two before being caught off at second. Jillian Swart also singled but the Wildcats were able to end the inning.
It was three-up, three-down for HC in the top of the second while KV added four more. After Wildcats’ ace Payton Antkiewicz allowed another walk followed by a bunt and another double that scored two, she was pulled form the circle for Elle Mowry.
Mowry quickly allowed a double and four singles which allowed the Kougars to plate two more for a four-run inning.
Neither team scored in the third, but Hanover finally put one on the board in the top of the fourth after a bunt and a hard hit single scored the runner. Starr notched two strikeouts and Swart ran down Alaina Pierson after she was caught between third and home.
The score remained 6-1 through the sixth when Hanover came alive and scored the first three batters on two hits and an error. Suarez sent her own ace to the circle with Rosado and Starr trading places. Rosado quickly got three fly balls to end the inning, but Hanover was within two runs, 6-4.
In their half of the inning, the Kougars took advantage of an error at shortstop on a hit by Rosado and Wilhelm laid down a bunt to reach first and advance Rosado. Swart connected on a long fly to right field that scored both Rosado and Wilhelm before the Wildcats ended the inning.
In the top of the seventh, Rosado got a fly ball to center for both of the first two outs and struck out the batter to end the game.
“We’ve played our hearts out from start to finish,” said a jubilant Wilhelm after the game as she posed with the trophy. “We’re a team that has fun and works together.”
at Wheatfield
Hanover Central 0-0-0-1-0-3-0 = 4 - 8 - 3
Kankakee Valley 2-4-0-0-0-2-X = 8 - 11 - 3
Lady Wildcats Pitching: Payton Antkiewicz 1 1/3 IP (3 hits, 4 runs, 2 BB, 1 K); Elle Mowry 4 2/3 IP (8 hits, 4 runs, 2 BB, 2 K). Lady Kougars Pitching: Elyse Starr 5 IP (7 hits, 4 runs, 3 BB, 4 K); Carmen Rosado 1 IP (1 hits, 0 runs, 2 BB, 1 K).