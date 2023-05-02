RENSSELAER — Kankakee Valley’s girls’ track team won another relays title last week, claiming the annual Gene Edmonds Relays at Rensselaer Central on April 28.

The Lady Kougars won 10 first-place ribbons to finish with 125 points. Hanover Central was second with 91, followed by Benton Central, Twin Lakes, the host Bombers, West Central, South Newton and North Newton.

