RENSSELAER — Kankakee Valley’s girls’ track team won another relays title last week, claiming the annual Gene Edmonds Relays at Rensselaer Central on April 28.
The Lady Kougars won 10 first-place ribbons to finish with 125 points. Hanover Central was second with 91, followed by Benton Central, Twin Lakes, the host Bombers, West Central, South Newton and North Newton.
Winners for the Kougars included the 800-meter sprint medley relay team of Ava McKim, Brooke Swart, Ella Carden and Kate Thomas in 1 minutes, 54 seconds; the freshmen/sophomore sprint medley team with Hay Hass, Mia Hoffmann-Buczek, Lysette Merket and Gabbi Diener in 2:01.5; the distance medley team of Swart, Carden, Reese Van Meter and Emma Bell in 9:38.6; the freshmen/sophomore distance medley team of Maddie Gray, Merkett, Brae Roorda and Addie Johnson in 10:48.4; the 4-by-100 relay team of Carden, Swart, McKim and Thomas in 51.5 seconds; the 4-by-800 squad of Allie Rushmore, Audrey Campbell, Swart and Bell in 10:46; the shuttle hurdles crew of Hoffman-Buczek, Hass, Tori Cannon and Laynie Capellari in 59.5; the 4-by-400 foursome of Van Meter, Bell, Diener and Thomas in 4:21.8; the high jump duo of Capellari and Hood at 9 feet combined; the long jump pair of Carden and Thomas at 31-10.5.
Finishing runner-up were the freshmen/sophomore 4-by-100 team of Hass, Van Meter, Diener and Merket in 55.5 and the pole vault duo of Hass and Jasmine Robledo at 15 feet.
Ava Dase and Elli Capps combined to throw 59-9 in the shot-put for fourth place and the same pair had a combined throw of 158-11 for fifth in the discus.
KVHS’s overall record is 22-2, which includes three relays titles.
The KV boys’ team, meanwhile, placed second behind the host Bombers one week after beating RCHS for the Twin Lakes Relays in Monticello.
The finish marked the boys’ fourth year in a row the Kougars finished in the top two in the eight-team field. The Bombers scored 121 points to the Kougar’s 107; Hanover Central was third with 88.5.
“Different week, different format,” said KVHS coach Tim Adams. “This week, the format favored the Bombers. Still, we performed well, placed in the top three in most relays, won five events, and didn’t lay any eggs.”
The format features more 800-meter legs than the Twin Lakes relays, an event where KV is relatively thinner.
Kougar sprinters were responsible for KV gold, winning
• the varsity sprint medley relay (Cameron Anderson, Jacob Sandlin, Lane Zander, Brady Sampson),
• the varsity 4-by-100-meter relay (Adrian Uchman, Jacob Sandlin, Nolen Kooistra, Lane Zander),
• the shuttle hurdle relay (Brady Sampson, Zach Gutierrez, Jacob Sandlin, Austin Parks),
• the high jump (Jacob Sandlin (6-2 ties PR), Brady Sampson) and
• the 9th/10th grade 4-by-100 relay (Diego Arroyo, Tristan Farhbach, Nolen Kooistra, Adrian Uchman).
“We looked strong in one winning events, establishing the lead from the very first leg, good-to-excellent handoffs, and a clear path to victory on the last leg,” Adams said,
KV also had several second place finishes:
• Discus (Zack Frieden, Nathan Duttlinger);
• Pole vault (Xavier De La Paz Marino, Nikolai De La Paz Marino);
• Varsity DMR (Luke Lukasik, Zander, X. De La Paz Marino, Ethan Ehrhardt);
Third place finishes included:
• 9th/10th SMR: (Arroyo, Fahrbach, Kooistra, Nikolai De La Paz Marino);
• 1600m relay (Xavier De La Paz Marino, Uchman, Kooistra, Sampson);
• 3200m relay (Ehrhardt, Lukasik, Matt Hoffman, Brock Maple);
• 9th/10th DMR (Gutierrez, Trevor Poplawski, Marco Castro, Hoffman).