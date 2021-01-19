Wheatfield – The Lady Kougars celebrated Senior Night with a win over the visiting Highland Lady Trojans, triumphing over their opponents by a score of 29 – 17. The Kats were led by Lilly Toppen who hit four long-range bombs for 12 points. Seven other players chipped in to the total in a balance attack.
Neither team initially seemed able to score with the first points coming almost four minutes into the game when Highland’s Chloe Churilla finally made a basket. KV quickly answered with the first of Toppen’s treys which she quickly followed with two more. KV would end the frame up 10 – 4 before going cold again in the second quarter. Churilla hit two more shots in the second and was 3-for-6 at the charity stripe, making it a too-close 14 – 11 at the break.
After halftime, both teams continued to struggle, scoring just five points each. In the final quarter, KV, however, made a move to pull ahead and secure the win. The Lady Kougar defense held Highland to a lone free throw while scoring 10 on offense to arrive at the final.
Prior to the Varsity game, the JV Girls defeated their Highland counterparts 48 - 7. The younger Lady Kougars were led by freshmen Abby Walstra and Brooke Swart with nine points each. Sophomore Ava Mckim chipped in six points while fellow sophomore Laynie Capellari added five.
Between games, both teams celebrated the lone senior player and their senior Manager. Honored were player Courtney Fox and Manager Elisa Carli.
Courtney Fox is the daughter of Carl and Kristi Fox of DeMotte. She has participated in Basketball, Soccer, Friends of Rachel Club and Foreign Language Club for four years, National Honor Society for three years, and Freshman Mentors and Science Club for two years. Courtney is undecided on a college and major but would maybe like to be a dentist.
Elisa Carli is an exchange student from Italy who is staying with Kyle and Erica Johnson of DeMotte. She has participated as a basketball manager and in the Criminal Justice Club for one year. She has played Volleyball for 10 years in Italy and one season for KV. Elisa plans to go back to Italy and finish her fifth year of High School and graduate there. She would like to come back to America for college or stay in Italy for University.
01-12-21 at Wheatfield
Highland 04-07-05-01 = 17
Kankakee Valley 10-04-05-10 = 29
(2’s-3’s-FTA-FTM-TP)
Lady Trojans: Aalijah Keil 0-0-0-0-0; Briana Flores 0-0-0-0-0; Jasmine Strietelmeier 0-0-0-0-0; Payton Reid 0-1-0-0-3; Zelyah Barajas 0-0-2-1-1; Sanai Ballard 0-0-0-0-0; Chloe Churilla 3-0-8-5-11; Breanna Burbridge 1-0-0-0-2.
Lady Kougars: Taylor Schoonveld 0-0-4-3-3; Lilly Toppen 0-4-0-0-12; Courtney Fox 0-0-2-1-1; Amie Ramus 1-0-0-0-2; Laynie Capellari 0-0-0-0-0; Genna Hayes 1-0-0-0-2; Colby Sizemore 1-0-0-0-2; Marissa Howard 0-0-0-0-0; Juliet Starr 0-0-0-0-0; Kate Thomas 1-0-2-1-3; Abby Grandchamp 2-0-0-0-4.